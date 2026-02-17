Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Resurrect Bio announces $8.1M initial close of Series A led by Corteva

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurrect Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing agriculture by equipping crops with genetic defenses against disease, today announced the successful initial closing of its Series A funding round at $8.1M. The investment was led by Corteva through its Corteva Catalyst platform, with participation from Calculus Capital, Pymwymic, UKI2S, SynBioVen, and AgFunder.

Resurrect Bio logo

The completion of this Series A round represents a significant milestone for Resurrect Bio, reflecting growing industry recognition of the urgent need for sustainable crop protection solutions. The funds will enable Resurrect Bio to accelerate its high-throughput trait discovery platform and advance multiple disease resistance products toward commercial partnerships, bringing solutions to farmers significantly faster than conventional breeding methods.

Resurrect Bio's proprietary platform combines cutting-edge FloraFold AI computational biology and high-throughput screening in plants to identify and resurrect disease resistance genes that have been suppressed by pathogens. The resurrection process involves making small changes to the native plant genes using gene editing, restoring the crop's ability to defend itself against pathogens. This approach is poised to offer farmers a novel pathway to protect yields against the plant diseases that threaten global food security.

"We're thrilled to have secured this investment from such a distinguished group of partners who share our vision of delivering durable disease resistance to farmers," said Dr. Cian Duggan, CEO of Resurrect Bio. "With Corteva's leadership and the support of Calculus Capital, Pymwymic and our existing investors, we're now positioned to scale our platform and deliver multiple resistance traits to the seed industry."

"Our collaboration with Resurrect Bio signals another step in our journey to discover new technologies that provide farmers more sustainable crop protection solutions," said Tom Greene, senior director at Corteva and global leader for Corteva Catalyst. "We're excited to work with Resurrect Bio and explore the next generation of gene editing capabilities to further unlock the potential of our world-class germplasm."

Corteva, through its Corteva Catalyst platform, collaborates with entrepreneurs and innovators to accelerate the development of early-stage, disruptive technologies that enable farmers to sustainably produce more food and feed.

About Resurrect Bio
Resurrect Bio is a London-based agricultural biotechnology company developing disease-resistant crops through its proprietary gene editing platform. By resurrecting native resistance genes found in wild relatives and heritage varieties, Resurrect Bio provides the seed industry with a sustainable alternative to chemical crop protection. Spun out of The Sainsbury Laboratory in Norwich, Resurrect Bio was founded by Prof. Sophien Kamoun, Prof. Tolga Bozkurt, and Dr. Cian Duggan.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904721/Resurrect_Bio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resurrect-bio-announces-8-1m-initial-close-of-series-a-led-by-corteva-302688958.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
