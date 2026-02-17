Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals projects, is pleased to announce that Services Technominex Inc. ("Technominex") has been secured as the drilling contractor and project manager for the Company's upcoming drill program at its 100%-owned Fecteau Gold Project ("Fecteau" or the "Property"), located in the Abitibi region of the Province of Quebec.

Technominex is a Rouyn-Noranda-based exploration services provider and project management firm with extensive mineral exploration experience in the Abitibi region. Technominex has been contracted to complete approximately 3,650 metres of NQ-size diamond drill core, serving as both contractor and project manager, providing turnkey exploration services for the successful completion of the program. The scope of work includes access road and drill pad preparation, execution of the drilling program, geological logging and core sampling, temporary core storage, and coordination of sample analysis through an independent certified assay laboratory. With permitting now finalized, the Company is focused on the remaining operational preparations to support mobilization, with all drilling activities expected to be completed during February and March 2026.

Clarity CEO, Timothy Ko, stated: "We are pleased to have secured Technominex to execute our upcoming drill program at Fecteau, their work on our 2022 program was excellent. Their deep experience in the Abitibi region and integrated project management capabilities give us confidence that this program will be executed efficiently and to the highest standards. With only $1.4M spent to date on exploration and 11 showings identified across the Property, we have only begun to scratch the surface of the Fecteau system. This program represents a significant step forward in testing the gold and base metal mineralization across multiple target areas, including substantial step-outs on mineralized trends and geologic targets not previously drill tested. We look forward to providing updates as mobilization and drilling commences."

Drill Program Overview

The planned drill program consists of approximately 3,650 metres of NQ-size diamond core distributed over five target areas across the Property. The program is designed with planned optionality to expand based on in-field outcomes. Key target areas include:

Fecteau Est: Follow-up drilling to investigate the potential for additional high-grade structures, building on the success of previous results including FEC-22-05 which intersected 14.91 g/t Au over 1.0m from 149.4m, and FEC-22-13 which returned 5.98 g/t Au and 0.87% Cu over 0.6m from 168.8m down hole. The airborne magnetic survey flown in 2023 details some lineaments that have been interpreted to be second-order structures not previously tested.

SW Target Area: Testing the southern limb of the Fecteau syncline at the main reverse fault and at lithologic boundaries. This area has not been previously tested through drilling and represents a structurally complex zone with significant exploration potential.

North Central Target: Testing the two northern-most conductors identified through modelling of historic VTEM EM data in conjunction with the magnetic data. Previous historical holes appear to have been potentially collared too far west and drilled into the magnetic and electromagnetic low. These holes will target where the conductors coalesce and the highest responses on each limb.

Syncline Drill Area: West of Fecteau Est, focusing on the opposite side of the main NE-SW fault, targeting second-order structures interpreted from magnetics and the regionally mapped syncline hinge. Holes are designed as potential scissor holes to quickly test downdip continuity of promising structures.

Buteux-Marceau: Testing a ~1.2 km conductor and magnetic high at the Buteux-Marceau base and precious metal showing, where previous work returned 4.11 g/t Au from a grab sample (by SOQUEM during their 1988 field campaign). Previous drilling pre-dated both the VTEM survey and trenching program and was positioned too far off the now-known EM conductor.

The Fecteau Property is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is situated near Gold Fields' Windfall Lake Camp and Bonterra Resources' projects. Clarity's 2022 drill campaign and the airborne triaxial magnetic survey completed in January 2023 have been instrumental in identifying the current drill targets. A total of 17,815m has been drilled on the Property and in the surrounding area since the mid-1970s, with an average depth of only 207m, leaving portions of the Property at depth largely untested by drilling. The Fecteau stratigraphy is also amenable to VMS-style mineralization, with several semi-massive and massive sulphide intercepts containing anomalous copper and zinc from previous drilling.





Figure 1: Location of Fecteau Gold Project showing nearby projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/283960_5a1c99f73493fa4c_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Previous drilling on 2022 mag survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/283960_5a1c99f73493fa4c_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Drilling to date on bedrock geology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/283960_5a1c99f73493fa4c_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. David Albert, P. Geo. (OGQ #00812), geologist and Director of Professional Services at Technominex, a consultancy engaged by the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Albert is not independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

References

See Clarity's news release dated December 4, 2023 filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

About Clarity Metals Corp.

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects, please visit www.claritymetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the engagement of Technominex; the timing, scope and completion of the planned drill program; the objectives of the drill program; and future exploration activities on the Fecteau Property. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the availability of personnel and equipment, the timing of mobilization, the receipt and maintenance of applicable permits, and prevailing weather and logistical conditions. Forward-looking statements are also subject to inherent geological and technical risks and uncertainties, including that historical drill results referenced by the Company represent past exploration outcomes and are not necessarily indicative of future results; that grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of broader mineralization on the Property; and that mineralization observed on adjacent or nearby properties does not imply, and should not be interpreted as indicating, similar mineralization on the Fecteau Property. Forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including operational risks, exploration risks, market conditions, and factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

