Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals projects, is pleased to announce that the drill rig has been successfully mobilized to the Fecteau Gold Project ("Fecteau" or the "Property"), located in the Abitibi region of the Province of Quebec, and that drilling is now underway.

The drill rig was transported to site and assigned to its first drill hole, (FEC-26-016), located in the eastern portion of the Property (Please see Clarity Metals News Release dated February 17, 2026 for additional details). The hole is oriented on a strike of N020 degrees with a dip of -45 degrees and is planned to a depth of 200 metres. Collar setup was completed upon mobilization, with drilling initiated Saturday. The Company will provide updates on drilling progress as results become available.

"With the rig now on site and turning, we are excited to move this program forward in what continues to be a strong environment for gold exploration. The eastern part of the property has shown us high-grade gold mineralization in prior campaigns, and FEC-26-016 is designed to extend our understanding of that system. We look forward to keeping shareholders informed as the program advances."

- Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer, Clarity Metals Corp.

Program Logistics and Operational Updates

Drilling activities are being managed by Services Technominex Inc. ("Technominex"), the Company's contracted drilling and project management firm. Technominex's drilling foreman will provide a minimum of one operational update per day to the Company. A tentative hole sequencing plan is being finalized, with communication of actual execution in subsequent news releases. As with any field program, sequencing may be adjusted in response to ground conditions, weather, or other operational considerations. The program design includes opportunity to add holes in areas of more prominent interest as we test a blend of targets across the property.

About the Drill Program

The planned drill program consists of approximately 3,650 metres of NQ-size diamond core distributed over five target areas across the Property, with built-in optionality to expand based on field results. FEC-26-016 is the program's first hole, targeting the Fecteau East zone in the eastern part of the Property, building on prior intercepts including FEC-22-05 (14.91 g/t Au over 1.0m) and FEC-22-13 (5.98 g/t Au over 0.6m). Subsequent holes will test the SW Target Area, North Central Target, Syncline Drill Area, and the Buteux-Marceau showing across the broader property footprint.

The Fecteau Property covers approximately 5,247.47 Hectares within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is situated proximal to Gold Fields' Windfall Lake Camp and Bonterra Resources' projects. A total of 17,815 metres has been drilled historically on the Property and in the surrounding area since the mid-1970s. The Company has invested approximately C$1.4 million in exploration at Fecteau to date.

Qualified Person

Mr. David Albert, P. Geo. (OGQ #00812), geologist and Director of Professional Services at Technominex, a consultancy engaged by the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Albert is not independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Clarity Metals Corp.

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects, please visit www.claritymetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the progress and timing of the drill program at the Fecteau Property; the planned sequencing and depth of drill holes; the objectives of individual drill holes and target areas; the anticipated communication and core delivery schedule; and future exploration activities. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the continued availability of drilling equipment and personnel, favourable weather and ground conditions, and the maintenance of required permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including that historical drill results referenced herein represent past exploration outcomes and are not necessarily indicative of future results; that mineralization observed on adjacent or nearby properties does not imply, and should not be interpreted as indicating, similar mineralization on the Fecteau Property; and other risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

