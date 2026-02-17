Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Gallik Explorations Inc. ("Gallik"), pursuant to which will, subject to the receipt of Canadian Securities Exchange approval ("Regulatory Approval"), have the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Waterslide Property (the "Property"), a 2,300-hectare uranium and rare earth element project located approximately 20 km southeast of Bancroft, Ontario, by making the share and cash payments described below.

The Property sits within one of Ontario's most established uranium and rare earth districts, the Central Gneiss Belt of the Grenville Province. With seven documented mineral occurrences on or adjacent to the claim block - spanning uranium, thorium, fluorite, and rare earth elements - the acquisition provides Canamera with near-term exploration targets in a jurisdiction that is attracting renewed interest due to growing demand for domestic nuclear fuel and critical mineral supply.

"The Waterslide Property adds a compelling, near-surface uranium and rare earth target to our growing Ontario portfolio," said Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera. "The Bancroft region has a well-documented geological history of uranium and rare earth mineralization, and with multiple known occurrences on the Property, we see a clear path to efficiently advance exploration. This acquisition aligns with our strategy of assembling district-scale positions in proven critical-mineral settings across the Americas."

Option Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the Agreement, Canamera may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making four staged payments of cash and common shares to Gallik, structured as follows:

Payment 1: $25,000 in cash and common shares valued at $25,000, due upon receipt of Regulatory Approval;

Upon earning its 100% interest, the Property will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") in favour of Gallik. Canamera will have the option to repurchase one percent (1%) of the NSR for $1,000,000, reducing the NSR royalty from 2% to 1%. The Agreement is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Waterslide Project Overview

The Property is located in northwestern Cardiff Township, Ontario, within the Central Gneiss Belt of the Grenville Province. The Property comprises 100 mining claim cells totalling approximately 2,300 hectares (approximately 20 square kilometres). The surrounding region has been historically recognized for uranium, thorium, fluorite, and rare earth element occurrences associated with alkaline and carbonatite intrusive systems.

Figure 1: Waterslide Property Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/284111_figure1.jpg

Figure 2: Waterslide Property Mineral Occurrences Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/284111_902f5b67b46a881f_002full.jpg

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical and rare earth metals exploration company focused on building a diversified portfolio of district-scale projects across the Americas. In North America, the Company's portfolio includes the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario; the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado; the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario; the Waterslide rare earth and uranium project in Northern Ontario; the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming; and the Mantle project in British Columbia. In South America, Canamera is advancing the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration opportunities. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

