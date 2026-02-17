

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA announced that the first flight test of a scale-model wing designed to improve laminar flow, reducing drag and lowering fuel costs for future commercial aircraft, has been completed.



The flight took place at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, using one of the agency's F-15B research jets. The NASA-designed, 40-inch Crossflow Attenuated Natural Laminar Flow (CATNLF) wing model was attached to the aircraft's underside vertically, like a fin.



The flight lasted about 75 minutes, during which the team ensured the aircraft could maneuver safely in flight with the additional wing model.



'It was incredible to see CATNLF fly after all of the hard work the team has put into preparing,' said Michelle Banchy, research principal investigator for CATNLF. 'Finally seeing that F-15 take off and get CATNLF into the air made all that hard work worth it.'



NASA designed the CATNLF technology to improve the smooth flow of air, known as laminar flow, over swept-back wings, used in everything from airliners to fighter jets, by reducing disruptions that lead to drag. Maintaining laminar flow could help lower fuel burn and costs.



The U.S. space agency said this was the first of up to 15 flights that it planned for the CATNLF series, which will test the design across a range of speeds, altitudes, and flight conditions.



'First flight was primarily focused on envelope expansion,' Banchy said. 'We needed to ensure safe dynamic behavior of the wing model during flight before we can proceed to research maneuvers.'



During the flight, the team performed several maneuvers, such as turns, steady holds, and gentle pitch changes, at altitudes ranging from about 20,000 to nearly 34,000 feet, providing the first look at the aerodynamic characteristics of the wing model and confirming that it is working as expected.



