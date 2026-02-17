

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to an 8-day low of 0.8731 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 1.3552 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8695 and 1.3630, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to a 2-month low of 207.35 and a 1-week low of 1.0441 from early highs of 209.30 and 1.0490, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.34 against the greenback, 204.00 against the yen and 1.03 against the franc.



