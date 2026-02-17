Camino Minerals Corp: Camino Intercepts High-Grade Copper with 83.5m at 0.94% Cu including 7.1m at 2.13% Cu at Los Chapitos, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTCID:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the exploration results from Phase 1 of the recent drilling campaign at its Los Chapitos copper project ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project") in Peru. This news release reports the results from eight drill holes completed along the Diva trend corridor, where drilling activities focused on several targets with the objective of expanding the known mineralized body and improving the understanding of the scale and continuity of the mineralized system. Los Chapitos is Camino's second copper project with partner Nittetsu Mining Co, Ltd. ("Nittetsu"), who is completing a 35% earn-in interest in Los Chapitos after investing CAD $10 million and after the completion of Phase 2 of the current drilling campaign (see news release dated June 14, 2023). Camino is also advancing its Puquios Copper Project in Chile with Nittetsu Mining towards mine construction and development (see news release dated April 17, 2025).?

Key highlights of recent Los Chapitos drill holes:

Mirador: DCH-123:

8.7 m @ 0.45% Cu & 8.65 g/t Ag, including

5.7 m @ 0.62% Cu & 11.77 g/t Ag

Adriana: DCH-124:

17.6 m @ 0.85% Cu & 2.48 g/t Ag, including

5.4 m @ 1.64% Cu & 4.51 g/t Ag

DCH-125:

83.5 m @ 0.94% Cu & 10.40 g/t Ag, including

7.1 m @ 2.13% Cu & 34.36 g/t Ag

13.6 m @ 1.13% Cu & 15.13 g/t Ag

6.2 m @ 1.34% Cu & 14.10 g/t Ag

14.7 m @ 0.98% Cu & 6.35 g/t Ag

Lourdes: DCH-129:

63.3 m @ 0.62% Cu & 1.62 g/t Ag, including

3 m @ 2.12% Cu & 0.80 g/t Ag

8.5 m @ 1.12% Cu & 4.28 g/t Ag

4.3 m @ 1.09 Cu & 3.99 g/t Ag

Enjambre: DCH-126:

17.8 m @ 0.20% Cu & 2.55 g/t Ag, including

3 m @ 0.31% Cu & 4.70 g/t Ag

2.3 m @ 0.46% Cu & 4.44 g/t Ag

7 m @ 0.23% Cu & 1.94 g/t Ag

"The Los Chapitos project is interpreted to belong to the northwest extension of the upper Jurassic metallogenic belt defined in Chile, which hosts porphyry copper deposits ("PCD"), iron-oxide-apatite deposits ("IOA"), copper-silver deposits ("Cu-Ag"), iron-oxide-copper-gold deposits ("IOCG") and epithermal systems. This belt contains several Cu-Ag deposits, from south to north such as Las Luces, Carolina de Michilla, and Mantos de La Luna, that are hosted by the La Negra ("black") formation in Chile, which is geologically equivalent to the Chocolate formation in Peru. The recent drilling results validate the geological model at the Adriana, Mirador, and Lourdes zones, and demonstrate that the interpreted Cu-Ag mineralized bodies have continuity along strike to the north and south and extend at depth," said Jose Bassan, consulting geologist.

"Over the past year, exploration efforts have focused on understanding the main copper corridor along the Diva northwest trend. This work included systematic 1:2,000 scale geological mapping, re-logging thousands of metres of drill core, and interpreting numerous geological cross sections, incorporating lithology, alteration and mineralization. These activities have resulted in a robust geological model," said Yoshikazu Fujimoto, Nittetsu's exploration manager.

The objective of Phase 1 of the drilling campaign was to validate the geological model and to demonstrate the extension and continuity of the interpreted mineralized breccias hosting the Cu-Ag, both to the north and south, and at depths deeper than the previously known limits.

Geological Discussion

The recently completed 1,036.25 metre drilling program has increased total drilling at the Los Chapitos Copper Project to 28,660 metres, further strengthening the Project's growing exploration database. Notably, approximately 91% of all historical drilling has been focused along the highly prospective Diva trend, extending approximately 7 km, underscoring the Company's strategic emphasis on this important copper corridor.

In addition to the Diva trend, other major structural corridors, such as La Estancia and Atajo, extending approximately 18 km and 8 km, respectively, remain significant, underexplored, and present compelling targets for future drilling campaigns.

Drilling along the Diva northwest trend has successfully recognized a new mineralized body such as Mirador and validated the interpreted mineralized bodies at Adriana, Lourdes, and Enjambre, highlighting the upside potential of the project. (Figure 1).

Eight drill holes were completed along the highly prospective Diva trend corridor (holes DCH-123, DCH-124, DCH-125, DCH-126, DCH-127, DCH-128, DCH-129, and DCH-130), testing the Mirador, Adriana, Enjambre, Maqui, Piloto and Lourdes targets.

Figure 1. Target location and holes drilled in the Fall 2025 drilling campaign.

Table 1. Summary of Phase 1 of the 2025 fall drilling campaign, Los Chapitos Copper Project, Peru.

The project area is underlain by volcanic rocks of the Jurassic-aged Chocolate Formation, which are intruded by monzodioritic and dioritic hypabyssal bodies. Mineralization is primarily controlled by Diva, Atajo, and La Estancia faults that act as conduits for mineralizing copper fluids, together with secondary faults, such as Lourdes, Maqui and Claudia faults.

Copper mineralization is hosted within breccias and mantos related to first, second and third order faults and occurs near the surface as oxide minerals, including malachite, chrysocolla, and brochantite, associated with copper wad, and at deeper locations sulfide mineralization is dominated by chalcopyrite and some bornite.

Mirador Target

At the Mirador target, drill hole DCH-123 intersected 8.7 m @ 0.45% Cu & 8.65 g/t Ag. Mineralization is hosted within breccias developed in intrusive rocks and is characterized predominantly by green copper oxides, including malachite and brochantite, together with copper wad (Figure 2).

The mineralization intercepted corresponds to surface outcrops previously reported by the Company (see news release dated July 16, 2025). The exploration potential at Mirador remains open, extending over 200 m to the northwest of the Adriana sector, supported by the continuity of surface mineralization and its confirmation at depth in drill hole DCH-123.

Figure 2. Cross section of copper mineralization at Mirador zone, Los Chapitos

Adriana Target

At the Adriana target, drill holes DCH-124 and DCH-125 intersected significant copper mineralization. Drill hole DCH-124 intercepted 17.6 m @ 0.85% Cu & 2.48 g/t Ag, while DCH-125 intersected 83.5 m @ 0.94% Cu & 10.40 g/t Ag (Figure 3). Mineralization is dominated by copper oxides (malachite-chrysocolla) near surface, transitioning at depth to high-grade copper mineralization associated with disseminated sulfides, mainly chalcopyrite and bornite. These sulfides are hosted in volcanic rocks brecciated by hydrothermal fluids ascending along the Diva Fault (Figure 3). This vertical transition from oxides to sulfides confirms a well-preserved, deep high-grade system, extending the exploration potential beyond 200 m depth.

The Diva Fault is a key structural control on mineralization, and recent drilling has validated the high prospectivity of this target, opening additional exploration potential both to the southeast and northwest of the Adriana area.

Figure 3. Cross section of copper mineralization at Adriana Zone including chalcopyrite and bornite, Los Chapitos

Enjambre, Maqui, and Piloto Targets

At Katty's satellite targets (Enjambre, Maqui, and Piloto), a single drillhole was executed on each target. At these targets, the mineralization is hosted in volcanic rocks intruded by hypabyssal bodies.

At Enjambre, drillhole DCH-126 intercepted 17.8 m @ 0.20% Cu & 2.55 g/t Ag related to copper oxides such as malachite mainly and copper wad. The Maqui fault is a secondary fault related to Diva northwest trend.

At the Maqui target, drillhole DCH-127 intercepted 4.2 m @ 0.19% Cu & 4.5 m @ 0.13% Cu related to copper oxide mineralization, mainly malachite and copper wad. Mineralization is structurally controlled by the Claudia fault, a secondary fault related to Maqui fault.

At the Piloto target, drillhole DCH-128 intercepted 13.1 m @ 0.15% Cu & 4.6 m @ 0.23% Cu, mainly copper oxides.

The Enjambre, Maqui, and Piloto targets showed limited copper intercepts; however, the presence of mineralization, albeit at a lower grade, confirms that these areas are mineralized and controlled by secondary structures associated with the Diva northwest fault system. This confirms the extension of mineralization to the southeast, a covered area that has not yet been explored.

Lourdes Target

At Lourdes, two drill holes were drilled. drill hole DCH-129 intercepted 63.3 m @ 0.62% Cu & 1.6 g/t Ag related to green copper oxide minerals, such as malachite, chrysocolla, and brochantite, with localized high-grade zones. The mineralization occurs in a breccia hosted by epiclastic volcanic rocks intruded by hypabyssal bodies (Figure 4).

The Lourdes north-south fault acted as a conduit for hydrothermal fluids in order to form mineralized breccia bodies. Drill hole DCH-129 intersected a mineralized breccia, in contrast, drill hole DCH-130 didn't reach the Lourdes fault and is barren.

Figure 4. Cross section of copper mineralization at Lourdes zone, Los Chapitos.

Picture 1. Example of high-grade copper mineralization in drillhole DCH-129. The 73 to 76-metre interval has an average grade of 2.13% copper.

These results validate the Project's exploration potential; the mineralization is hosted in breccias controlled by the Diva northwest fault, Lourdes northsouth fault and other mapped faults of second and third order. Drilling has validated the vertical continuity of mineralization from the surface, demonstrating that the system remains open and preserved at depth. Additionally, there are untested targets along the Diva trend and along prospective La Estancia fault and the Atajo faults trend. Based on these advances, the Company plans to begin a second phase of drilling in March, focused on Sombrero Blanco target along the La Estancia fault, subject to receiving a modification to the current permit, and continued targets along the Diva trend. The objective is to validate the extension at depth of the stratabound Cu-Ag mineralized zones recognized at surface.

Sampling and Assay Procedures

During this campaign, eight drillholes were completed. Core has been logged and sampled at the Company's facilities in the town of Chala, 15 km from the project. Industry standard chain of custody and QA/QC practices are followed with samples sent to Lima where they are analyzed by ICP-MS at ALS Chemex Labs' facility. The Camino geological team complied with the written internal QA/QC procedures, where the insertion of blank samples, certified international standards (pulps) and duplicates, met the objectives and acceptable results.

Corporate

Separately, the Company announces that, following discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has determined not to proceed with the issuance of the 139,535 common shares (the finder shares) previously proposed to be issued to Resource Play, as described in the Company's news release dated December 3, 2025.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company has entered into a joint venture partnership with Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. to advance the construction-ready Puquios copper project in Chile toward development and production. Camino is advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com

Jose A. Bassan, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist FAusIMM (CP) 227922, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/S/ "Jay Chmelauskas"
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the prospectivity of future exploration work at Los Chapitos, future planned drilling programs, the interpretation of geological models, the potential continuity and extent of mineralized systems, the continuation of drilling with future campaigns, and the prospectivity for copper exploration in new targets. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities may be different than those anticipated by management; that geological interpretations, including the continuity or extent of mineralized bodies, may change with additional drilling; that the Company may not realize the benefits of joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships; that the Company may be unable to obtain or may experience delays in obtaining required permits, authorizations and approvals; operational and technical risks inherent in exploration; and risks related to the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-forward statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

