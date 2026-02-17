Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: I2J) ("EagleOne" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP"), pursuant to which VLP has agreed to provide market making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable laws. VLP will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and other applicable trading venues to maintain a reasonable market and improve market liquidity for the Company's common shares. The Agreement's effective date is February 17, 2026, with an initial term of three months, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms, unless terminated by either party upon notice. In consideration of VLP's services, EagleOne will pay it compensation of $5,000 per month. VLP will not receive shares, options, or other securities as compensation and capital used for market making will be provided by VLP solely. VLP and the Company are unaffiliated entities.

Private Placement

EagleOne also announces that is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 400,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.60 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of up to $240,000 (the "Financing"). Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each full Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two years, subject to EagleOne's right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the trading price of the EagleOne's common shares equals or exceeds $1.00 for a period of five consecutive trading days. The proceeds of the Financing will be used for property agreement payments, marketing, and general working capital.

Insiders may participate in the Financing including subscriptions from related parties of the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The participation of Insiders in the Financing shall be exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements as the purchase of securities shall not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, pursuant to exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities issued in the Financing will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada, expiring four months and one day from the closing date. The Financing shall be subject the acceptance of the CSE.

About EagleOne

EagleOne is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer that holds the option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 11 claims comprising the Magusi West Gold Project, which is located in Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec - one of the world's most productive and highest ranked gold mining jurisdictions. The Company seeks to unlock shareholder value through the diligent exploration of carefully selected exploration projects in some of Canada's most prolific exploration and mining areas. EagleOne is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: the completion of the market making services agreement and the impact of those services and the Company's ability to complete the announced private placement. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

