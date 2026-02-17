Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from five additional drill holes from the 2025 drilling program at its 100% owned Omai Gold Project in Guyana, South America.

Multiple zones of gold mineralization were intersected in each of these holes, most notably, central Wenot Hole 25ODD-152W intersected 12.34 g/t Au over 17.5m and Hole 250DD-154 with 3.09 g/t Au over 24.6m. These will be included in the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate. Additional assays are expected shortly.

Highlights* from the recent drilling include:

(refer to Table 1 for full assays and downhole depths):

Hole 25ODD-152W 12.34 g/t Au over 17.5m Including 138.18 over 1.3m 2.29 g/t Au over 12.6m Including 7.73 g/t Au over 2.2m 2.34 g/t Au over 10.6m 5.23 g/t Au over 5.1m Including 13.28 g/t Au over 1.5m



Hole 25ODD-153 2.13 g/t Au over 8.5m



Hole 25ODD-154 3.50 g/t Au over 13.4m 3.09 g/t Au over 24.6m Including 19.54 g/t Au over 1.1m Including 4.02 g/t Au over 9.0m



Elaine Ellingham, President & CEO commented, "These continued strong assay results from Wenot demonstrate the size and potential of the gold system at the Omai project. Additional drill results are expected in the short term as we drive forward to complete the Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1, to be followed by the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in Q2. Wenot has proven to be a very large gold deposit and although it is already sufficiently large to advance towards development, we are confident that the overall gold resources will continue to increase. At Wenot, we have not yet reached the limits to the gold mineralization, along strike, at depth, or even along the flanks, despite our continued step out drilling. We are confident that the Gilt Creek deposit also holds excellent potential for expansion, but certain drilling would be far more efficient once underground development is underway. Although we have commenced drilling at Wenot to upgrade the large Inferred resources to Indicated, we will continue to step out to pursue the limits of the deposit as well as exploring nearby targets on what can certainly be considered a Gold Camp."

Central Wenot Drilling

Hole 25ODD-149W2, is a wedge from Hole 25ODD-149, which intersected multiple gold zones including 2.29 g/t Au over 19.7m and 1.58 g/t Au over 42m (News Release dated January 15, 2026). Hole 149W2 started in the southern sedimentary sequence and intersected two mineralized zones, 0.42 g/t Au over 6.0m and 1.99 g/t Au over 4.50m. The Central Quartz Felspar Porphyry Dike (CQFP) was then intersected, together with an adjacent diorite dike, which hosts two mineralized zones assaying 0.50 g/t Au over 4.5m and 0.57 g/t Au over 5.3m. Further downhole, three mineralized zones were intersected within the Dike Corridor, the best being 0.61 g/t Au over 6.0m.

Hole 25ODD-152W, is a wedge from Hole 25ODD-152, and was drilled from the south side of Wenot. No significant gold mineralization was intersected within the sedimentary sequence. Within the CQFP and adjacent diorite dike, a 12.60m wide zone assayed 2.29 g/t Au. Further downhole, several mineralized zones were intersected within the Dike Corridor, including 2.34 g/t Au over 10.6m, and high-grade intervals, including 5.23 g/t Au over 5.1m, and 12.34 g/t Au over 17.5m.

Hole 25ODD-153 was drilled from the north, on section Line 305130E, located in the Central Wenot area. The hole first intersected a 2.4m interval containing 1.95 g/t Au within the northern Volcanics. It then intersected multiple gold mineralized zones within the Dike Corridor, including 0.74 g/t Au over 7.5m, 2.13 g/t Au over 8.5m and 0.75 g/t Au over 4.5m. In the Central Wenot Contact area, two mineralized zones were intersected containing 1.02 g/t Au over 9.0m and 5.53 g/t Au over 1.1m. No significant mineralization was intersected further downhole within the sediments.

Hole 25ODD-154 was drilled from the south side of Wenot Deposit. A southern QFP regularly occurs approximately 125m south of the contact, where it intruded the sedimentary sequence. This QFP was intersected from 297m to 300.6m, assaying 2.91 g/t Au over 3.6m. Within the sedimentary sequence, two zones were intersected, assaying 7.57 g/t Au over 1.1m and 8.26 g/t Au over 1.5m. These are associated with quartz and ankerite veins cutting across the bedding with pyrite and visible gold. An interval of 3.50 g/t Au over 13.4m was encountered after the protomylonite and into the CQFP. Mineralization was then intersected in a felsic dike within the Dike Corridor containing quartz veins, multiple occurrences of visible gold and up to 3% sulphides; the gold intersection returned 3.09 g/t Au over 24.6m, which included shorter higher-grade intervals of 19.54 g/t Au over 1.1m and 4.02 g/t Au over 9.0m.

East Wenot

Hole 25ODD-155 was drilled at the east end of the Wenot Deposit, 59m northeast of Hole 25ODD-142, which intersected a new zone grading 11.07 g/t Au over 14.7m at a vertical depth of approximately -220m (News Release dated December 8, 2025). Hole 155 was to follow up on the high grade zone, but was collared further north due to a topographic restriction and as a result did not intersect the zone. However, multiple narrow zones of gold mineralization were intersected within the Dike Corridor, including 0.82 g/t Au over 3.9m, 2.83 g/t Au over 2.5m and 4.48 g/t Au over 1.5m. An additional hole, 25ODD-160, was drilled on a section line 108m to the west, aiming to better define the orientation of the "142" high grade zone. Further drilling in this area awaits the assays and interpretation of hole 160. Hole 160 was drilled to the north versus hole 142 which was drilled to the south. Multiple very shallow gold zones in historical drill holes remain underexplored at the east end of Wenot and a series of holes are planned. There are indications that the main contact that hosts the CQFP may dip to the south at this end, compared with the typical vertical to steeply north dip that dominates most of the Wenot deposit. Additional drilling will proceed in this area shortly.

Figure 1. Plan Map of Wenot Showing Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8712/284107_bd872dc624c98a27_001full.jpg

Table 1. Recent Wenot Drill Results*

DDH FROM

(m) TO

(m) INTERVAL

(m)

Grade

(g/t Au) Zone 25ODD-149W2 308.5 314.5 6.0 0.42 Sediments

364.5 369.0 4.5 1.99

389.0 393.5 4.5 0.50 CQFP

434.0 439.3 5.3 0.57 Diorite

488.0 489.5 1.5 1.14 Volcanics

518.0 521.0 3.0 0.92

553.0 559.0 6.0 0.61

25ODD-152W 405.5 418.1 12.6 2.29 CQFP, Diorite, QV including 415.9 418.1 2.2 7.73

455.2 465.6 10.4 1.26 Volcanics, QV including 463.0 464.3 1.3 8.13

487.2 497.8 10.6 2.34 including 490.8 497.8 7.0 3.07

552.1 557.2 5.1 5.23 Volcanics, Felsic Dike including 553.5 555.0 1.5 13.28

588.6 606.1 17.5 12.34 including 590.0 591.3 1.3 138.18

25ODD-153 329.8 332.2 2.4 1.95 Volcanics

358.5 363.0 4.5 0.33

418.5 426.0 7.5 0.74

445.5 454.0 8.5 2.13

472.0 476.5 4.5 0.75

564.5 573.5 9.0 1.02 CQFP including 572.4 573.5 1.1 5.53

578.8 589.0 10.2 1.86 Volcanics











25ODD-154 297.0 300.6 3.6 2.91 SQFP

456.4 457.5 1.1 7.57 Sediments

465.0 466.5 1.5 8.26

479.3 480.6 1.3 1.43 Mylonite

484.6 498.0 13.4 3.50 CQFP

599.5 624.1 24.6 3.09 Dike Corridor including 600.7 601.8 1.1 19.54 including 612.5 621.5 9.0 4.02











25ODD-155 138.8 142.7 3.9 0.82 Volcanics

324.5 327.0 2.5 2.83 including 325.5 327.0 1.5 4.48

454.1 455.5 1.4 0.86 Mylonite

*True widths vary as mineralization at Wenot is generally hosted within stockwork vein systems with alteration halos, with an estimated true width range of 70-90%. Cut-off grade 0.30 g/t Au with maximum 3.0m internal dilution is applied. **If indicated, a maximum 5.0m internal dilution was applied. All grades are uncapped unless otherwise noted.

Quality Control

Omai maintains an internal QA/QC program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates are entered at regular intervals. Samples are sealed in plastic bags.

Drill core samples (halved-core) were shipped to Act Labs and some batches to MSALABS, both certified laboratories in Georgetown Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm, including cleaner sand. Fifty grams of pulverized material is then fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry (AA). Initial assays with results above 3.0 ppm gold are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. For samples with visible gold and surrounding samples within deemed gold zones, two separate 250g or 500g pulverized samples are prepared, with 50 grams of each fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry, with assays above 3.0 ppm gold being re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks meet with QA/QC specifications.

Qualified Person

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is a director and officer of the Company and is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on rapidly expanding the two orogenic gold deposits at its 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in mining-friendly Guyana, South America. The Company has established the Omai Gold Project as one of the fastest growing and well-endowed gold camps in the prolific Guiana Shield. In August 2025, the Company announced a 96% increase to the Wenot Gold Deposit NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) to 970,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) averaging 1.46 g/t Au, contained in 20.7 Mt and 3,717,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.82 g/t Au, contained in 63.4 Mt. This brings the global MRE at Omai, including the Wenot and adjacent Gilt Creek deposits, to 2,121,000 ounces of gold (Indicated MRE) averaging 2.07 g/t Au in 31.9 Mt and 4,382,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.95 g/t Au in 69.9 Mt. A baseline PEA announced in April 2024, contemplated an open pit-only development scenario and included less than 30% of the new Mineral Resource Estimate for Omai. Three drills have commenced the 2026 drill program: at Wenot the focus is to further test the limits of the deposit, including both east and west, and to commence upgrading the large Inferred MRE to Indicated. Additional drilling will continue to explore certain known gold occurrences for possible near-surface higher-grade satellite deposits. An updated MRE and PEA are planned for H1 2026 to include the expanded Wenot open pit deposit and the adjacent Gilt Creek underground deposit. The Omai Gold Mine produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1993 to 20052, ceasing operations when gold was below US$400 per ounce. The Omai site significantly benefits from existing infrastructure, including an on-site airstrip, and is connected by road to the two largest cities in Guyana, Georgetown and Linden.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report dated October 9, 2025 titled "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

2 Past production at the Omai Mine (1993-2005) is summarized in several Cambior Inc. documents available on www.sedarplus.ca, including March 31, 2006 AIF and news release August 3, 2006.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact:

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo.

President & CEO

elaine@omaigoldmines.com

+1.416.473.5351

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 2. Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Inclination Easting Northing Length Status (degrees) (degrees) (m) 25ODD-149W2 356 -50 305783 601191 570.4 Reporting 25ODD-152W 356 -48 305080 601288 618.8 Reporting 25ODD-153 174 -53 305126 601947 689.6 Reporting 25ODD-154 354 -56 305280 601267 631.6 Reporting 25ODD-155 172 -50 306166 601632 481.7 Reporting

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of completion of the drill program, and the potential for the Omai Gold Project to allow Omai to build significant gold Mineral Resources at attractive grades, and forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the price of gold and copper; and the results of current exploration. Further, the Mineral Resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of process recovery will be realized. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource Estimates that are not Mineral Reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The accuracy of any Mineral Resource Estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource Estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling, and development; (iii) results of future test mining and other testing; (iv) metallurgical testing and other studies; (v) results of geological and structural modeling including block model design; (vi) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (vii) the evaluation of future mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (viii) the possible failure to receive required permits, licenses and other approvals. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a "Inferred" or "Indicated" Mineral Resource Estimate will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource Estimates disclosed in this news release were reported using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Standards") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101").

Cautionary Statements to U.S. Readers

This news release uses the terms "Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" as defined in the CIM Standards in accordance with NI 43-101. While these terms are recognized and required by the Canadian Securities Administrators in accordance with Canadian securities laws, they may not be recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The "Mineral Resource" Estimates and related information in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284107

Source: Omai Gold Mines Corp.