Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company, ranking in sixth place.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on the TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of the over 1,600 TSXV issuers.

In 2025, Omai Gold's share price appreciated 483% over 2024 positioning the Company as sixth overall on the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list. At the end of 2024, Omai Gold's market capitalization was ~C$125 million and by the end of 2025, Omai Gold's market capitalization had risen to ~C$938 million.

"We are honoured to be included on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list," said Elaine Ellingham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omai Gold. "2025 was a significant year for the Company as we continued to significantly increase our gold Mineral Resource Estimate through drilling at our project in Guyana. This moved Omai forward and to be recognized in this way is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the full Omai team."

Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange stated, "The 2026 TSX Venture 50 reflects a clear inflection point for early-stage finance, with a return of liquidity and capital that reinforces Canada's position as a world-leading centre for resource discovery, strategic innovation, and scale. This year's ranking underscores the vital role TSXV plays in channeling capital to the mining sector and serving as the primary growth pipeline for the next generation of global mineral supply."

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on rapidly expanding the two orogenic gold deposits at its 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in mining-friendly Guyana, South America. The Company has established the Omai Gold Project as one of the fastest growing and well-endowed gold camps in the prolific Guiana Shield.

In August 2025, the Company announced a 96% increase to the Wenot Gold Deposit NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) to 970,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) averaging 1.46 g/t Au, contained in 20.7 Mt and 3,717,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.82 g/t Au, contained in 63.4 Mt. This brings the global MRE at Omai, including the Wenot and adjacent Gilt deposit, to 2,121,000 ounces of gold (Indicated MRE) averaging 2.07 g/t Au in 31.9 Mt and 4,382,000 ounces of gold (Inferred MRE) averaging 1.95 g/t Au in 69.9 Mt.

The Company completed 39,000m of diamond drilling in 2025. An updated MRE is planned for Q1 2026 to be followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in Q2, that will include the Wenot open pit deposit and the adjacent Gilt underground deposit. Three drills have commenced the 2026 drill program: at Wenot the focus is to further test the limits of the deposit, including both east and west, and to commence upgrading the large Inferred MRE to Indicated. Additional drilling will continue to explore certain known gold occurrences for possible near-surface higher-grade satellite deposits. The Omai Gold Mine produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1993 to 20052, ceasing operations when gold was below US$400 per ounce. The Omai brownfields project benefits from known metallurgical recoveries, existing tailings facilities, and infrastructure, including an on-site airstrip, and road access, connecting to the two largest cities in Guyana, Georgetown and Linden.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report dated October 9, 2025 titled "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

2 Past production at the Omai Mine (1993-2005) is summarized in several Cambior Inc. documents available on www.sedarplus.ca, including March 31, 2006 AIF and news release August 3, 2006.

Qualified Person

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is a director and officer of the Company and is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

