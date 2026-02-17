

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized a shipment of counterfeit handbags, jewelry, and scarves in Pittsburgh.



This shipment, which was destined to an address in Pittsburgh, would have been valued at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $307,870, had it been authentic, according to CBP.



CBP officers inspected a parcel on December 1 that arrived from China via air cargo. The parcel contained high-end designer brand products, including five handbags, five scarves, three bracelets, three necklaces, and a set of earrings bearing the brand names Chanel, Christian Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Van Cleef & Arpels.



Under suspicion that the the products to be counterfeit, CBP officers detained the parcel for further investigation.



CBP's trade experts at the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence and Expertise found that the products were counterfeit.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reminded consumers to be wary of counterfeit consumer products, including cheap knockoffs masquerading as high-end designer brands.



'Unfortunately, today's global marketplace has provided an attractive platform for bad actors in China to export their illegal and dangerous knockoff goods to unwitting Americans', said Jason Hamilton, CBP's port director at the Port of Pittsburgh.



During fiscal year 2025, CBP agents seized more than 78,000,000 counterfeit goods worth an estimated $7.3 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News