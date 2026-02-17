

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in December as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.9 billion in December from EUR 4.1 billion in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 6.7 billion.



Exports logged a slight monthly decline of 0.2 percent in December, while imports plunged by 6.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports climbed 1.7 percent annually in December, while imports surged 10.1 percent. As a result, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 2.9 billion from EUR 3.9 billion last year.



During the year 2025, exports grew 16.4 percent to a record high of EUR 260.3 billion, and imports climbed by 7.0 percent compared to 2024. Of all goods exported in 2025, 53.2 percent were medical and pharmaceutical products.



Exports to the United States, which represented 42.9 percent of total goods exported in 2025, advanced 52.0 percent from the previous year.



