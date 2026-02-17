

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has published its report to track progress towards the EU's goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030. While progress has been made in reducing road fatalities, the report reveals that the current pace is insufficient.



A total of 19,940 people were killed on Europe's roads in accidents in 2024, says the report published on Monday. This represents a 12 percent decrease since 2019 but falls significantly short of the annual 4.6 percent reduction needed to meet the 2030 targets, as set in the EU Road Safety Policy Framework 2021-2030.



Road crashes continue to impose enormous costs on the EU economy, estimated at approximately 2 percent of GDP, while up to 100,000 people sustain life-changing injuries each year.



The European Commission said it will take measures across five priority areas, including promoting infrastructure safety and intelligent transport systems; helping to strengthen enforcement of road traffic rules and deterrence of poor road behavior; advancing with the deployment of vehicle safety technologies; addressing new forms of mobility; and prioritizing road safety research.



'Every road death is a tragedy. While we have made important progress, we must accelerate our efforts and act faster and with greater determination,' said Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism. 'The actions we are setting out today will support Member States in saving thousands of lives, reducing the heavy economic and social costs of road crashes, and ensuring that Europe remains a global leader in automotive safety and innovation.'



