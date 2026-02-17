

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of caution prevails in global markets amidst resurgent geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, PCE-based inflation readings on Friday as well as worries about both AI spends and potential AI-led disruptions weighed on sentiment. Traders also eyed corporate updates on current as well as futures earnings.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier, Asian markets too finished trading on a mixed note.



The dollar index has rallied. Bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil prices are trading firmly in positive territory. Gold prices have declined more than 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,412.90, down 0.18% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,809.90, down 0.38% Germany's DAX at 24,795.45, down 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,500.95, up 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 8,315.18, down 0.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,973.25, down 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 56,538.00, down 0.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,958.90, up 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,082.07, down 1.26% (Feb 13) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,705.94, up 0.52% (Feb 16)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1843, down 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.3588, down 0.35% USD/JPY at 153.03, down 0.25% AUD/USD at 0.7065, down 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.3640, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 97.12, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.026%, down 0.64% Germany at 2.7366%, down 0.70% France at 3.324%, down 0.57% U.K. at 4.3670%, down 0.80% Japan at 2.130%, down 2.87%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $68.76, up 0.16%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $63.71, up 1.53%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $4,941.54, down 2.08%. Silver Futures (Mar) at $74.27, down 4.74%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,781.81, down 1.44% Ethereum at $1,966.92, down 0.64% XRP at $1.45, down 2.41% BNB at $616.42, down 0.37% Solana at $85.08, down 0.80%



