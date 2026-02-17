Partner ecosystem growth continues with new dedicated reseller and distributor programs, and a Partner Advisory Board

AI adoption accelerates across the partner program with new AI incentives and revenue opportunities

monday.com, the AI work platform that turns strategy into execution at scale, today announced key expansions to its partner program at its sixth annual Partner Summit. The updates are designed to unlock the AI opportunity across the partner ecosystem and enable joint customers to achieve unprecedented efficiency, impact, and growth.

The multi-day event brings together over 500 professionals from over 40 countries to drive scalable growth across the monday.com ecosystem and build momentum through 2026.

Building an AI-first partner ecosystem

monday.com is reinforcing its transformation into an AI-first work platform, embedding AI across products, workflows, and partner offerings. This enables enterprises to scale impact, move faster, and win bigger in an increasingly competitive environment. At the Partner Summit, the company unveiled several initiatives designed to accelerate partner-led growth and AI adoption across the ecosystem.

For the first time, monday.com is introducing a competitive incentive program focused on monday AI adoption. Partner sales representatives who successfully attach AI capabilities to customer deals will be eligible for unique monetary rewards, with the top performers recognized globally.

The company also launched a new Go-To-Partners platform with AI embedded, replacing its legacy partner directory. As part of the platform, monday.com introduced Matchmaker, an AI-powered matching engine that intelligently connects customers with best-in-class service partners based on industry, expertise, and business needs.

monday.com also announced the introduction of the new AI Genius specialization. This elite, advanced tier recognizes the ecosystem's top AI partners, offering exclusive benefits such as a dedicated PoC, extra MDF (Marketing Development Funds), and a deeper connection with product leadership.

"Our partners are increasingly leading complex transformations for global customers, and these program enhancements ensure they have the AI resources and capabilities to deliver exceptional value and stay ahead of the pace of innovation," said Eran Zinman, co-CEO of monday.com. "Our partner program is central to monday.com's evolution into an AI-first work platform, and together, we're reimagining how work gets done."

Together, these updates open new revenue streams for partners through AI-driven implementations, premium advisory services, and long-term value creation for joint customers.

Expanding partner program and ecosystem leadership

monday.com's ecosystem continues to scale across geographies, partner types, and service offerings. In 2025, the partner channel accounted for 23% of gross added ARR, supported by 3,000 certified partner representatives, underscoring the growing role partners play in delivering value. The monday.com Marketplace now hosts over 900 apps.

In a significant evolution of its commercial strategy, monday.com is expanding beyond its traditional revenue-share channel model to introduce dedicated reseller and distributor programs. This marks the company's first major shift in its partner go-to-market approach, opening the ecosystem to new partner types.

"As AI becomes more embedded in the world of work, the economics of partnership change," said Casey George, Chief Revenue Officer of monday.com. "New partner models are required to meet how customers buy, deploy, and scale AI-driven solutions. Our priority is creating an ecosystem that supports the delivery of sustainable value for partners and customers alike."

In addition, monday.com is expanding its Partner Advisory Board, which launched in 2025. The Board will include 15 global partners and serve as a strategic forum for high-level collaboration on regional go-to-market strategies and long-term growth.

Partner recognition and awards

The Partner Summit also features monday.com's annual Partner Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions across the partner ecosystem. The Partner of the Year awards were presented to The SaaSy People (EMEA), AbilityOps (North America), Alest (LATAM), and Work Perfect (APAC).

"monday.com is redefining how work gets done, and their thoughtful approach to AI is accelerating that transformation," said Tyler Manee, President at Ability Ops. "Our partnership allows us to bring intelligent, scalable solutions to customers who want more than tools they want outcomes. We're excited about what's ahead."

"Working with monday.com allows us to bring powerful, intuitive workflow tools to our customers, helping them move faster and achieve more," said Ella Chew, Workspace Alliances Lead at Softcat. "We're excited about the growth we're seeing together and the expanded value we can deliver in the year ahead."

Learn more about the monday.com Partner Program at https://monday.com/w/partnership.

