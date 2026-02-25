Fruition, a Sydney-based monday.com implementation consultancy, has reached the highest monday.com Partner tier: Platinum Status.

Fruition has officially attained a pinnacle of the monday Partner Program within 2.5 years since its operations began. Headquartered in Sydney, this consultancy has officially become a monday.com Platinum Partner across APAC.

Fruition, monday.com Platinum Partner Advanced Delivery Accredited

Being in the highest tier places Fruition among the elite group of 2,000+ global partners. This recognition is often distinguished by exceptional delivery quality and client satisfaction.

The monday Platinum path for service-focused partners requires 5,000+ billable hours, 70+ projects, USD 150K in partner-sourced ARR, and a minimum of 4.7/5 CSAT. About 35+ monday.com consultants helped Fruition secure the monday.com Platinum Status within six months of receiving Gold.

Fruition witnessed a 300% growth in 2025 with over 9,000 billable hours and 700 satisfied global clients. Certified monday professionals have completed over 500 implementations across construction, professional services, manufacturing, government, and retail.

This rapid ascent through all four tiers of monday.com's Partner Program reflects Fruition's consistent delivery excellence. With a 5/5 CSAT rating, the team at Fruition is now determined to bring a new level of capability and support.

As a monday.com Advanced Delivery Partner, Fruition now receives:

Highest commission rates on monday-sourced and partner leads.

Dedicated channel partner manager with priority customer success support.

Priority access to new monday.com product updates and features.

Strategic influence through participation in monday.com feedback groups.

Co-marketing event opportunities with market development funds.

Fruition delivers CRM consulting, end-to-end implementations, enterprise integrations, and workflow automations to help their clients. Companies working with Fruition have achieved over 10x ROI and saved 500+ hours yearly.

Certified monday partners at Fruition transform complex business processes into scalable and high-performing systems. They guide clients from process discovery to full adoption and ongoing support.

Josh Jebathilak, the founder and Practice Lead for APAC, is an ex-monday.com employee, bringing hands-on expertise to Fruition. He commented:

"I will attribute this milestone to the team behind it. Everything comes back to the people. The right culture attracts the right talent. And investing in growing people changes everything."

90% of active businesses in Australia employ fewer than 100 people. Fruition was built to serve them. Their impact extends well beyond individual projects.

A Forbes Australia feature highlighted that Fruition makes digital transformation immediately tangible. Their monday.com experts help break complex change into manageable steps with value visible from day one.

Fruition's 5-step methodology includes process discovery, architecture, solution design, ROI analysis, and adoption training. These have established the consultancy as a standout contributor to APAC's digital revolution.

Their global ambition backs this momentum. They recently launched exclusive channel partnerships in both the United States and the United Kingdom. This cemented their position as one of the most ambitious monday.com Partners worldwide.

To know more about Fruition APAC operations and services, visit their website.

About Fruition

Fruition is a monday.com certified consulting partner focused on delivering tailored solutions that align with their client's business objectives. They specialise in CRM implementations, workflow automation, and enterprise integrations. The company also offers exceptional monday.com consulting services across various industries worldwide.

