

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Israel's decision to resume land registration procedures in a large part of the occupied West Bank, his Spokesman said on Monday.



The development follows an Israeli cabinet decision from May 2025 and applies to Area C of the West Bank, which encompasses some 60 per cent of the territory.



This will mark the first time since the 1967 occupation that Israel will begin registering land as state property following approval announced by the cabinet on Sunday.



At a news conference in New York, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the decision could lead to the dispossession of Palestinians of their property. It also risks expanding Israeli control over land in the area.



'Such measures, including Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, are not only destabilizing but, as recalled by the International Court of Justice, unlawful,' he added.



He said the UN chief called on the Israeli Government?to immediately reverse the measures while again warning that the current trajectory on the ground is eroding the prospect of a two-State solution between Israelis and Palestinians.



Last week, the Israeli cabinet approved measures that would increase Israeli civilian authority in Areas A and B of the West Bank, which together constitute roughly 40 per cent of the territory.



'The Secretary-General reiterates that all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have no legal validity and are in flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions,' the Spokesman said.



