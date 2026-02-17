FTAI Aviation Ltd.: FTAI Aviation Expands Relationship with Air France Through Transaction Focused on End-of-Life Fleet Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company") today announced that it has closed the acquisition of seven off-lease Airbus aircraft from Air France to assist the airline in the continued modernization of its narrowbody fleet. The transaction includes one A318-100 aircraft, four A319-100 aircraft, and two A321-200 aircraft.

"We are pleased to partner with Air France and secure additional engine and module feedstock for our Aerospace Products and Power platforms," said Stacy Kuperus, Chief Operating Officer at FTAI Aviation. "As demand for our Maintenance, Repair and Exchange solutions continues to grow, expanding access to CFM56 engines is critical. We appreciate the long-standing partnership and look forward to supporting Air France's evolving fleet strategy in the future."

This strategic transaction demonstrates FTAI's differentiated ability to create asset value through its innovative engine repair capabilities and highlights the Company's commitment to delivering flexible, comprehensive fleet management solutions for global airline partners.

About FTAI

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the continued growth of demand for the Company's Maintenance, Repair and Exchange solutions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing on the Company's website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Media:

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449