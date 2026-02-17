OTC Markets Group Welcomes Goliath Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT; OTCQX: GOTRF), a precious metals project generator, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Goliath Resources Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Goliath Resources Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GOTRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Goliath Resources Ltd.

Goliath is a precious metals project generator focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia, Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, QC, Canada. It controls two highly prospective properties that include Golddigger and Lucky Strike covering 70,000 hectares. Both properties have returned widespread mineralization of high grade Gold, Silver and/or Copper numbers from exposed bedrock at surface. All of the these brand new discoveries are the result of rapid glacial recession and permanent snowpack melting in geological settings where world class deposits have been found within the Golden Triangle and surrounding area. All QC properties are located in the northeastern Chibougamau-Chapais Mining Camp of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and focused on two historic gold trends in the Camp: the Joe Mann and the Nelligan trends. ~200M ounces of gold has been extracted from the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com