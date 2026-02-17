Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNF3 | ISIN: IL0065100930 | Ticker-Symbol: 2SV
Tradegate
17.02.26 | 13:33
25,260 Euro
-1,92 % -0,495
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,22025,56513:54
25,31525,50013:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JIADE
JIADE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JIADE LIMITED3,9200,00 %
POLARYX THERAPEUTICS INC2,2200,00 %
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD25,260-1,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.