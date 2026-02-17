In the Green - Premarket Gainers

TG-17, Inc. (OBAI) - up 123% at $6.98 Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - up 78% at $4.29 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - up 34% at $29.97 Masimo Corporation (MASI) - up 33% at $173.80 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) - up 26% at $11.21 Empery Digital Inc. (EMPD) - up 15% at $4.34 Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) - up 12% at $5.40 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) - up 9% at $10.82 urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) - up 8% at $3.89 Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) - up 6% at $2.55

In the Red - Premarket Losers

JIADE Limited (JDZG) - down 48% at $1.98 AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 19% at $1.01 Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 16% at $15.10 Mega Fortune Company Limited (MGRT) - down 12% at $6.53 Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 9% at $7.80 Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (CGTL) - down 8% at $2.68 Danaher Corporation (DHR) - down 7% at $196.00 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) - down 7% at $16.37 Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) - down 6% at $2.90 Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) - down 5% at $8.10

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.