All figures in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified

Toronto, Ontario and Rionegro, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO) (OTC Pink: PCLOF) ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company"), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and food and medicinal grade cannabis extracts for the natural pharmaceuticals and consumer products market, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on April 2, 2026. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the AGM has been set as February 23, 2026.

Materials for the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ and made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Interest Shares

Today, PharmaCielo also announced that it intends to issue, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 12,153,937 common shares of PharmaCielo ("Interest Shares"), at an effective price of $0.08 per Interest Share, in satisfaction of an aggregate of $972,317.12 in accrued semi annual interest payments due to holders of the Company's 11% secured debentures (the "Debentures").

The effective price of the Interest Shares was determined by dividing the cash interest otherwise payable by the number of shares issuable under each Debenture, in accordance with the terms of the Debentures and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3, section 3.3.

The Interest Shares are subject to the balance, if any, of the applicable statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws.

