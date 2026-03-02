All figures in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified

Toronto, Ontario and Rionegro, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO) (OTC Pink: PCLOF) ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company"), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today announced results of the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Summary Financials - Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2025



Nine months ended (000's) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Revenue $ 1,818 $ 3,240 Adjusted EBITDA* (Loss) $ 293 $ (2,295) Net Loss $ (2,279) $ (6,721) Net Loss per Share $ (0.01) $ (0.04)

*Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). The term Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, it may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For further detailed information and analysis, please see the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending December 31, 2025, as posted at sedarplus.ca and pharmacielo.com.

Management Commentary

Marc Lustig, Chairman and CEO of PharmaCielo, commented, "The third quarter marked an important turning point for PharmaCielo. We have re-established a solid foundation from which to rebuild momentum and create long-term shareholder value. The revenue for the nine-month period reflects a deliberate transition in our commercial strategy. The significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA demonstrates the operational discipline and cost controls implemented over the past year. Our focus has been on rightsizing the organization, improving production efficiencies in Colombia, and prioritizing higher margin export opportunities. Our near-term objectives are clear: drive consistent export volumes, strengthen our relationships with strategic international partners, and secure repeat purchase agreements that support predictable revenue growth."

Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company's most recent Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on February 20, 2024. The upcoming AGM will be held on April 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM was set as February 23, 2026. Shareholders will be asked to elect directors, appoint auditors, and consider other customary business.

