

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $31.5 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $190.2 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Builders FirstSource, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $124.3 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 12.1% to $3.357 billion from $3.820 billion last year.



