

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market sentiment remains muted as market's focus oscillates between the geopolitical situation as well as the macroeconomic scenario. The anxiety ahead of the talks between the U.S. and Iran on Tuesday, the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday as well as the PCE-based inflation readings on Friday weighed on sentiment.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.33 trillion, slipping 1 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased 10 percent overnight to $84 billion.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market shows a reading of 13 denoting extreme fear. It was 12 a day ago and 10 a week ago.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has lost 1.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $68,057.60. The current price is around 46 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 0.95 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of 22.2 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $70,067.24 and $67,301.58.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $15 million on Friday versus net outflows of $410 million on Thursday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded outflows of $9 million whereas Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded inflows of $12 million.



Ethereum has slipped 1.1 percent overnight as it declined to $1,971.05. The leading alternate coin is now trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,021.08 and $1,938.55.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved two notches to the 78th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $10 million on Friday versus net outflows of $113 million on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) topped with inflows of $14.5 million. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) however recorded outflows of $9.3 million.



4th ranked XRP slipped 2 percent overnight to trade at $1.45, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB edged down 0.01 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $619.56. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana decreased 0.42 percent overnight to $85.23. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall edged up 0.06 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2810. The trading price is 36 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin also lost 2.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0992. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) added 0.47 percent and is currently trading at $561.88 which is 87 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News