CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Appoints Multiple Key Executives to Drive Company's Recently Initiated Strategic Transformation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced the Company's recently appointed President and Chief Executive officer, Rami Levin, in close alignment with the Board of Directors, has recruited key members to his new executive team. These new appointments, which will be effective March 2, 2026, will help drive the Company's evolution.

The Company announced the following appointments:

Steven O'Loughlin as Chief Financial Officer

Eric Faulkner, MSc, MBA, as Chief Technology Officer

Dylan Wenke, MBA, as Chief Business Officer

"These appointments are not incremental. They are expected to be transformational," said Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We are focused on building CNS Pharmaceuticals into a strategic, forward-looking, execution-driven biotechnology company. With this team in place, I believe we significantly elevate our ability to make high-quality decisions, engage stakeholders with credibility, allocate capital with discipline and advance our current and future programs with purpose."

These new appointments bring decades of experience advancing clinical assets from early development through commercialization, raising significant capital and executing high-value strategic transactions. This represents a decisive step forward in CNS Pharmaceuticals' evolution focused on disciplined growth, operational rigor and value creation.

Demonstrated Commitment to Strategic Execution

Immediately following his appointment as President and CEO just six weeks ago, Mr. Levin, with full support from the Board of Directors, launched a comprehensive evaluation of the Company's pipeline, development priorities and capital allocation centered around three principles: Patients First, Pipeline Enrichment and Optimization, and Disciplined Value Creation. The new team comprises seasoned biotech executives who have a proven track record of building companies and effecting catalytic changes to drive shareholder value. These appointments underpin the Company's rapid transition from assessment to action towards finalizing the strategic evaluation, distilling it into a comprehensive plan, ensuring the operational foundation and execution that is expected to drive momentum and success in this new era of CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Deep Sector Expertise Across Strategic Growth, Finance, Clinical, Technical Operations and Business Development

Steven O'Loughlin, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. O'Loughlin brings more than 15 years of senior financial leadership and capital markets experience across public biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, where he led multiple equity financings and business development transactions, raising significant capital and supporting the advancement of late-stage clinical programs. His background spans corporate finance, investor relations, strategic transactions and public-company governance, with a strong focus on capital discipline and shareholder value creation.

Eric Faulkner, MSc, MBA, Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Faulkner is a veteran biotechnology executive with over 30 years of experience across scientific development, technical operations and product commercialization. He has led CMC, manufacturing and development efforts for numerous clinical and commercial products across oncology, CNS, rare disease and gene therapy. Prior to joining CNS Pharmaceuticals, he served in senior executive roles at IO Biotech, Homology Medicines, Shire and Biogen IDEC, where he played key roles in advancing programs from IND through commercialization and supporting regulatory submissions globally.

Dylan Wenke, MBA, Chief Business Officer

Mr. Wenke is an experienced corporate development and strategic transactions leader with a strong track record in biotechnology business development, licensing and financing. He has originated and executed high-value transactions across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities. Previously, he held senior business development roles at Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Bluejay Therapeutics and EuMentis Therapeutics, where he led portfolio-shaping transactions, financings and global partnering initiatives.

Building Momentum with Discipline and Transparency

The Company emphasized that these leadership appointments are part of a broader transformation of the company designed to sharpen execution and portfolio expansion.

Mr. Levin added, "We are aligning our scientific strategy, clinical development priorities, financial discipline and business development initiatives into a cohesive roadmap. Our objective is clear: generate meaningful data, create value inflection points and build a company defined by momentum, credibility and accountability."

The Company intends to provide additional updates as its strategic evaluation progresses. For all stakeholders, management underscores its commitment to consistent communication and milestone-driven transparency as CNS Pharmaceuticals advances into what is expected to be its "next chapter of value creation."

"In building the next chapter of CNS Pharmaceuticals, it is important to recognize the dedication of the Company's founding team, for their unwavering commitment to patients," Mr. Levin added. "We are grateful for their contributions, and we will drive this mission forward with high urgency and focus."

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears to have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic evaluation, pipeline optimization plans, development and regulatory strategies, capital allocation strategy, plans to raise capital, expectations regarding clinical development, regulatory alignment, and value creation for shareholders. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

