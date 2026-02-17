STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.: STRATA Skin Sciences Highlights Meta-Analysis Confirming Clinical Efficacy of 308 nm Excimer Laser for Plaque Psoriasis

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative dermatologic treatments, today highlights findings from a February 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis confirming the clinical efficacy of 308 nm Excimer laser in plaque psoriasis. Published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology by investigators from Georgetown University School of Medicine and the Department of Dermatology at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the analysis evaluated clinical trials assessing the efficacy of the 308 nm excimer laser for plaque psoriasis. Across the included studies, patients were treated twice weekly for a minimum of 10 sessions, with outcomes measured using the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI). The study by Gratz, Ben, et al., titled, "Excimer Laser for Plaque Psoriasis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis" was published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology - JDD 25.2 (2026): e36-e37.).

"This meta-analysis reinforces what dermatologists have observed clinically - that properly calibrated, MED-guided Excimer Laser therapy provides effective, targeted treatment for plaque psoriasis," said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA Skin Sciences Chief Executive Officer. "Enabling the delivery of high-fluence 308nm UVB precisely to affected plaques while sparing surrounding healthy skin represents a meaningful therapeutic advantage."

Significant PASI Improvements Across Studies

The meta-analysis demonstrated substantial and statistically significant reductions in PASI scores through review of previously published studies, including:

Tang et al. (n=32): PASI improved from 11.47 to 5.08 (~56% reduction)

PASI improved from 11.47 to 5.08 (~56% reduction) He et al. (n=40): PASI improved from 14.73 to 2.42 (~84% reduction)

PASI improved from 14.73 to 2.42 (~84% reduction) Gerber et al. (n=100): PASI improved from 13.70 to 2.10 (~85% reduction)

PASI improved from 13.70 to 2.10 (~85% reduction) Dong et al. (n=20): PASI improved from 12.02 to 4.09 (~66% reduction)





Patients typically achieved these outcomes within 10-14 treatments over approximately 5-7 weeks, underscoring the efficiency of targeted excimer laser protocols.

MED-Guided Dosing and Targeted Fluence Delivery

A key focus of the publication was the role of minimal erythema dose (MED)-guided dosing, a patient-specific calibration method that determines the lowest UVB fluence producing visible erythema at 24 hours.

Across the studies reviewed, treatment fluences generally ranged from approximately 200-600 mJ/cm² per session (1-3× MED), (and in some protocols, up to 1,200 mJ/cm² total fluence per session when higher MED multiples are used)- These energy levels are considered higher than typical starting doses in conventional broadband or narrowband UVB phototherapy, reflecting the targeted, lesion-directed dosing inherent in excimer laser protocols

Prior excimer laser studies (see, e.g. Al-Mutairi N, Al-Haddad A. "Targeted phototherapy using 308 nm Xecl monochromatic excimer laser for psoriasis at difficult to treat sites," Lasers Med Sci. 2013 Jul;28(4):1119-24. doi: 10.1007/s10103-012-1210-4. Epub 2012 Sep 28. PMID: 23053247) found higher MEDs in certain patient populations, e.g., a mean MED of ~383 mJ/cm² for scalp psoriasis and ~415 mJ/cm² for palmoplantar psoriasis (with ranges up to ~650-950 mJ/cm²), indicating anatomical and individual variability and pointing to a need for high fluence which can only be delivered with energy enabled devices.

STRATA's latest high-power XTRAC® technology models enable practices to deliver these optimized targeted doses efficiently, supporting short treatment times for patients while maintaining favorable practice economics.

Clinical Significance

The data confirm that MED-based excimer laser dosing consistently produces clinically meaningful and statistically significant PASI reductions

The publication, authored by established dermatology researchers from Georgetown University and MedStar Washington Hospital Center, highlights continued academic interest in refining targeted UVB strategies within mainstream clinical dermatology.

Conclusion

The February 2026 meta-analysis confirms that 308 nm Excimer Laser therapy, reliably produces significant improvement in plaque psoriasis.

STRATA Skin Sciences remains committed to advancing clinical evidence-based dermatologic therapies that improve outcomes for patients living with chronic inflammatory skin diseases.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC excimer laser, VTRAC lamp systems, and the TheraClearX Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA's popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

