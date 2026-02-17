Partnership to connect UK brands with customers through smarter targeting and measurement

StackAdapt, the leading AI advertising and orchestration platform, has announced a strategic partnership with global data and technology company, Experian. This partnership empowers UK marketers to maximise the value of their first-party data, leveraging Experian's advanced ID Resolution and audiences, including industry-leading Mosaic segments, across StackAdapt, one of the fast-growing AI advertising platforms worldwide. Through this collaboration, advertisers can unlock higher match rates into media channels and richer audience insights, powering more impactful, scalable campaigns that reach the right audiences and deliver stronger return on investment.

Amid evolving privacy regulations, consumer expectations and platform adaptations, the ability for marketers to harness first-party data alongside high-quality third-party datasets has become a core driver of performance. Integrating Experian's signal-agnostic ID resolution-with 80% coverage of UK households-provides advertisers within the platform with a direct, privacy-aware route to translate their customer knowledge into precision targeting and measurement, layering Experian's extensive deterministic data to expand reach without sacrificing relevance or privacy.

Brands and agencies across the StackAdapt platform can also benefit from Experian's comprehensive suite of third-party UK audience segments, providing diverse and accurate demographic, behavioural and transactional spend insight to enrich audiences, fuel smarter measurement, and build more personalised campaigns that reach high-value customers across multiple channels.

This announcement extends a successful relationship between StackAdapt and Experian in North America, now bringing the benefits of this integration to the UK market.

"This marks a major milestone for our UK growth strategy," said Michael Shang, SVP, Advertising Technologies at StackAdapt. "Combining Experian's unmatched consumer data footprint with StackAdapt's programmatic capabilities gives our clients a powerful advantage in reaching and engaging their most valuable audiences with precision and accountability."

"Experian's relationship with StackAdapt in the US and Canada has been instrumental in enabling marketers in North America to unlock the full potential of their first-party data, and we're excited to bring that momentum to the UK," said Colin Grieves, Managing Director, Experian Marketing Services, UK&I. "By combining our powerful audience database-which reaches the vast majority of UK households-with StackAdapt's innovative platform, we're enabling advertisers to harness both first-party and third-party data to deliver smarter, more personalised campaigns at scale."

The integration is available immediately to UK-based advertisers and agencies. Clients will be able to take advantage of seamless first-party data onboarding, access high-quality audiences powered by Experian, and drive more efficient and effective media activations.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is the leading AI advertising and orchestration platform marketers rely on to drive brand growth and revenue. Built entirely in-house with an easy-to-use interface, StackAdapt unifies programmatic and owned channels-including CTV, DOOH, display, native, audio, email, and more-into one seamless experience. The platform makes it easy to find the right audience, personalize creative, run campaigns, optimize, and measure results in one place. Trusted by the most forward-thinking brands and agencies, StackAdapt combines speed of innovation, deep vertical expertise, and partnership that powers real business growth. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

