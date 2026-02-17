Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359
Frankfurt
17.02.26 | 09:29
86,09 
+0,22 % +0,19
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 15:38 Uhr
From Brazil to the World: How DP World Keeps Coffee Moving

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / As global coffee prices rise and more consumers brew at home, one country remains at the heart of the world's coffee supply: Brazil.

As the world's No. 1 coffee exporter, Brazil supplies more than a third of global coffee demand - and a significant share of that trade flows through DP World's terminal at the Port of Santos. Coffee is the third most exported commodity handled at the terminal, with more than 17,000 containers moving through the port each year to key markets including the United States, Japan, South Korea, China and beyond.

Behind every cup is a complex logistics network that ensures speed, reliability and connectivity from origin to destination. At DP World in Brazil, our role is to keep this essential trade flowing - supporting producers, exporters and global consumers alike.

Watch the video to see how DP World helps move one of the world's most traded commodities from Brazil to global markets.

Learn more about DP World's Brazil operations.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-brazil-to-the-world-how-dp-world-keeps-coffee-moving-1138045

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.