Highlights from recent drilling on the Majorodam Project in Suriname include hole D-014 at Heuvel West, intersecting 15.3 m @ 3.72 g/t Au (inc. 8.0 m @ 6.57 g/t Au) in addition to hole D-013-W1 intercepting 6.0 m @ 3.04 g/t Au.





A new target called Gowtu has been defined at Majorodam by a significant 800 m x 1,500 m gold in soil anomaly that is coincident with a granite/greenstone contact located in the northwest of the project area.





The zone of anomalous gold in soil sample results to the west of Majorodam now appears to extend for over 15 km, from south of Heuvel West to the north end of the Gowtu Target.





Greenheart Gold plans to initiate an RC drill program of approximate 10,000 m to expand on the recent significant intercepts at the Heuvel West and East Targets.

Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") is pleased to provide an update on its Majorodam exploration programs, including drill results from its most recent 10-hole, 1,055-meter (m) Phase 2 diamond drill program that was completed in mid-December 2025. This program was designed to test the controls on the structurally complex mineralization encountered in the 11-hole, 2,311 m Phase 1 diamond drill program completed in September 2025 (see the Company's press release dated November 10, 2025) and the initial 2,138 m, 20-hole reverse circulation ("RC") drill program that was completed in March 2025 (see the Company's press release dated May 7,2025). Greenheart Gold is also pleased to announce a new zone at Majorodam called the Gowtu zone, which lies in the northwest corner of the project area and is shown on Figure 1. The zone of anomalous gold in soil that is associated with Gowtu also appears to be part of the soil anomaly that is present at Heuvel West. Combined, the soil anomaly extends over 15 kilometers (km) along the granite/greenstone contact south of the Heuvel West Target to the north end of the Gowtu Target. The Company is announcing a 10,000 m RC drill program to follow up on these targets.

Heuvel West

Greenheart Gold's Phase 2 diamond drill program at Majorodam, which was aimed at providing additional structural and geologic information on the mineralization controls at Heuvel West and East, returned five significant intercepts from eight holes as outlined in Table 1. Table 2 includes all collar coordinates for drillholes completed to date on the project. Heuvel West lies within a series of interbedded volcanics and sediments hosting gold mineralization within a north-south trending high strain corridor and coincident north-south fold axes. Highlight intercepts from the recent diamond drill program include hole D-014 which assayed 15.3 m (downhole) grading 3.72 grams per tonne of gold (g/t Au), including 8.0 m grading 6.57 g/t Au, and Hole D-013-W1 which intersected 6.0 m grading 3.04 g/t Au, including 5.0 m grading 3.46 g/t Au, and hole D-011, which intersected 11.5 m grading 1.34 g/t Au, including 5.0 m grading 2.77 g/t Au.

Heuvel West has been intersected in three main areas by drill intercepts as shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3, which confirm a zone of drill intercepts over approximately 800 m in strike length. Drilling at Heuvel West to date has been concentrated over these three areas of the target and Heuvel West remains open to infill drilling as well as to expansion to both the north and south. A cross section showing interpreted geology and the location of significant intervals is shown in Figure 4.

Gowtu

The Gowtu Target (see Figure 1) represents a newly defined zone that lies in the northwest corner of the project area and is defined by a moderate to high grade northwest-southeast trending gold in soil anomaly of approximately 800 m x 1,500 m. Gowtu is located 3 km to the west of the Saramacca mine (see Figure 1) and looks to be closely associated with the westerly granite/greenstone contact trending NNW-SSE. Exploration of this target to date includes two phases of soil sampling, detailed mapping, LiDAR, a pre-existing airborne magnetic and radiometric survey and more recently trenching (results pending). Gowtu has never been drill tested to the Company's knowledge.

Heuvel East

Heuvel East lies approximately 500 m to the east of Heuvel West, as shown in Figure 2. Heuvel East was identified by an area of high-grade soil results and subsequently confirmed by three drillholes, one from each drill program, including hole D-019 from the most recent drill program, which intersected 7.8 m grading 1.56 g/t Au (see Tables 1 and 2). Previously reported holes that intercepted Heuvel East were D-006, which intersected 13.0 m grading 1.29 g/t Au, including 5.5 m grading 2.30 g/t Au and R-015, which intersected 40.0 m grading 1.49 g/t Au. While the soil anomalies to the north and south of the drillholes appear sparse, subsequent investigation of the soil cover in these areas shows that much of the area could be covered by transported material. As a result, the target is being interpreted as remaining open to both the north and south.

Drill Plans

Greenheart Gold intends to initiate follow-up drill programs shortly on the Heuvel West, Heuvel East and Gowtu Targets. The drill programs are expected to total approximately 10,000 m. The RC drill program will aim at both expanding and infilling the Heuvel West Target and expanding the Heuvel East Target. Drilling will target areas between existing drill intercepts at Heuvel West and will step out to the north and south at Heuvel East, where gold anomalism may be masked by a detrital ferricrete cover (hardened paleo-colluvium likely derived from adjacent elevated duricrust ridges). The scout RC drill program proposed for the Gowtu Target is designed to confirm the results from the soil survey where trenching has proved ineffective due to potential colluvium cover and to begin to test the continuity of the 15 km gold in soil anomaly.

Significant Intervals, Sample Collection, Assaying and Data Management

All significant intervals are reported as downhole lengths, and the true thickness of mineralization is unknown. In this press release significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of 5 m, and a maximum length of 5 m of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3 m, and a maximum length of 2 m of consecutive internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. RC drill samples are collected every meter and weighed in their entirety at the rig side to ensure consistent sample collection, then split, bagged, and tagged. Diamond drill core samples consist of half of either HQ or NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m, bagged and labelled at the on-site core shed. Samples are submitted to either Actlabs or Filab laboratories, both located in Paramaribo, Suriname, while respecting best-practice chain of custody procedures. Samples are dried, crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (to either 250 g or 500 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm. Coarse blanks are inserted by the Company, and are used between and following suspected high-grade intervals. Barren sand flushes are inserted by the analytical laboratory after each sample is pulverized to clean the bowl. Actlabs' pulverized samples are transported by Actlabs to their laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana (an ISO 9001 certified laboratory), whilst Filab pulverized samples remain at their Paramaribo laboratory (ISO 9001:2015 certified) for analysis. In both cases, gold assay is carried out using a 30 g or 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Assays with overlimit results are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at a rate of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratories. RC field duplicates and pulp duplicates are also generated at a rate of 5% of samples. All assay data is subject to QA/QC prior to acceptance into the Company database managed by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Justin van der Toorn, CGeol FGS, EurGeol, President and CEO of Greenheart Gold, and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the Company's plans and objectives, the timing of and execution of planned exploration activities, geological interpretation, potential favorable setting and mineralization, other statements relating to the business prospects of Greenheart Gold and, more generally, the section entitled "About Greenheart Gold Inc."

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the statements in the section entitled "About Greenheart Gold Inc." In addition, statements on mineral projects located in proximity to the Company's projects are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's projects.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature, including among others, those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the initial period from April 19, 2024 to December 31, 2024 and the associated management's discussion & analysis, and other documents and reports filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and the risk that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future outcomes. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the list of factors set forth in the Company's filings that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Figure 1 - Map of the Majorodam Project showing gridded Au-in-soil results relative to target areas (names) and the Saramacca mine (operated by Zijin Mining Group).

Figure 2 - Map of the Heuvel target area, defined by two Au-in-soil trends crossing Heuvel West and Heuvel East. The plan map shows drill and trench traces with the location of significant intersects. The Au-in-soil trend at Heuvel East is complicated by a detrital ferricrete cover that appears in the areas immediately north and south of past drilling.



Figure 3 - Map of Heuvel West, showing drillhole and trench traces, and significant interval locations, relative to the Heuvel West Au-in-soil trend. Also shown is the location of the section shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4 - Section across drilling completed around the high grade intersect in road cut MAJT25-029, showing local geology and the interpreted mineralized zone. Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of 5 m, and a maximum length of 5 m of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3 m, and a maximum length of 2 m of consecutive internal waste.



Table 1 - Significant intervals reported in this press release. * Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of 5 m, and a maximum length of 5 m of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3 m, and a maximum length of 2 m of consecutive internal waste. Intervals reported are downhole lengths and may not represent the true width of mineralization.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) Cuttoff* (g/t Au) MAJD25-012 52.0 62.0 10.0 1.26 0.3 inc 58.0 62.0 4.0 2.97 1 MAJD25-013-W1 110.0 116.0 6.0 3.04 0.3 inc 111.0 116.0 5.0 3.46 1 MAJD25-014 60.7 76.0 15.3 3.72 0.3 inc 64.0 72.0 8.0 6.57 1 MAJD25-016 83.0 90.5 7.5 1.32 0.3 MAJD25-019 124.1 131.9 7.8 1.56 1 MAJR25-014 16.0 21.0 5.0 0.33 0.3 MAJT25-037 7.0 12.0 5.0 1.11 1 MAJT25-039 98.0 104.0 6.0 2.47 1 MJNT25-002 168.0 190.0 22.0 0.69 0.3

Table 2 - Collar coordinates of drillholes completed to date at the Majorodam Project, including starting dip and azimuths.

Diamond Drilling HOLEID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) MAJD25-001 679502 532743 134 203.3 88 -62 MAJD25-002 679621 532828 141 206.8 223 -50 MAJD25-003 679610 532670 112 200.0 265 -50 MAJD25-004 679779 533424 114 207.9 279 -55 MAJD25-005 679816 533511 118 280.1 269 -57 MAJD25-006 680514 532999 151 255.7 270 -57 MAJD25-007 680603 532993 155 251.9 268 -60 MAJD25-008 680440 532796 144 202.5 271 -57 MAJD25-009 680526 532784 143 234.0 272 -56 MAJD25-010 679714 533066 107 192.0 265 -50 MAJD25-011 679706 533114 89 101.4 268 -50 MAJD25-012 679727 533276 84 100.9 209 -50 MAJD25-013 679714 533065 107 91.8 354 -68 MAJD25-013-W1 679714 533065 107 141.0 354 -68 MAJD25-014 679713 533065 107 102.0 311 -51 MAJD25-015 679709 533137 81 70.3 344 -48 MAJD25-016 679576 532745 138 114.0 322 -50 MAJD25-017 679576 532744 138 114.0 231 -51 MAJD25-018 680523 533084 159 162.6 210 -55 MAJD25-019 680547 532941 144 161.5 315 -55

RC Drilling HOLEID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) MAJR25-001 679700 533504 140 100.0 272 -60 MAJR25-002 679784 533506 126 86.0 270 -61 MAJR25-003 679755 533504 129 109.0 272 -60 MAJR25-004 679653 533508 141 118.0 268 -60 MAJR25-005 679516 533743 143 102.0 272 -60 MAJR25-006 679564 533743 147 100.0 270 -60 MAJR25-007 679615 533742 153 100.0 270 -60 MAJR25-008 679660 533748 158 100.0 270 -60 MAJR25-009 679711 533741 166 126.0 269 -60 MAJR25-010 679502 532748 136 126.0 90 -60 MAJR25-011 679549 532756 140 126.0 89 -60 MAJR25-012 679580 532745 138 108.0 90 -60 MAJR25-013 680624 532996 156 76.0 270 -60 MAJR25-014 680593 532991 154 117.0 269 -60 MAJR25-015 680515 532998 152 103.0 270 -60 MAJR25-016 680517 532769 148 120.0 270 -60 MAJR25-017 680464 532769 146 126.0 269 -60 MAJR25-018 680423 532772 137 102.0 269 -60 MAJR25-019 680378 532770 123 93.0 269 -60 MAJR25-020 680314 532720 122 100.0 270 -60

