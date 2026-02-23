Two new mineralized zones were discovered at Koela on the Igab project.

Koela West highlights include trenches IGBT25-066 intersecting 11.0 m @ 9.48 g/t Au, IGBT25-081a intersecting 10.0 m @ 1.22 g/t Au, and IGBT25-083 intersecting 11.0 m @ 4.36 g/t Au, including 3.0 m @ 15.29 g/t Au.

Koela East highlights include trenches IGBT25-078a intersecting 12.0 m @ 4.82 g/t Au, including 9.0 m @ 6.3 g/t Au, and IGBT25-078 intersecting 3.0 m @ 5.58 g/t Au. Grab sampling along a mineralized shear returned individual grab samples grading up to 90.0 g/t Au.

Initial trenching on the Tosso Creek project include results from TOST25-018 intersecting 86.0 m @ 0.63 g/t Au, including 12.0 m @ 1.68 g/t Au, and TOST25-011 intersecting 62.0 m @ 0.71 g/t Au.

Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") is pleased to provide an update on exploration programs at its Igab and Tosso Creek projects in Suriname. At Igab, the Company announces the discovery of two new gold mineralized trends on the Koela Target, Koela West and Koela East. The Company has also received promising trench results at the Tosso Creek project from the initial trenches covering a small number of the known anomalies in the western portion of the project area. The Company intends to further test targets at both projects by mobilizing a drill rig to Igab at the end of Q1, 2026, and to Tosso Creek in Q2, 2026.

Igab

Exploration work undertaken to date by Greenheart Gold at Igab, including two phases of soil sampling, trenching, mapping and detailed drone magnetics, has outlined five target areas on the project. These targets include Lemon Tree and Samansu in the south, and Mokro, Koela and Cannibal Creek in the north (see Figure 1). With the heavy rains experienced in the first half of 2025, much of the work at Igab was focused on the more accessible southern targets including Lemon Tree where the Company exposed an area of strongly altered and deformed granitic rock, which returned several mineralized intercepts from channel samples including 31.0 meters (m) grading 1.36 grams per tonne of gold (g/t Au), as reported in the Company's press release dated February 10, 2025. Approximately 500 m north of this outcrop lies a now collapsed saprolite pit where the titleholder of the Igab project reportedly mined gold mineralized smoky grey quartz veins, evidence of which can be seen in quartz float including meter-sized boulders.

With the onset of drier weather in the second half of 2025, the Company was able to focus on the northern targets at Igab including building access roads and a remote camp to improve exploration efficiency. Two phases of soil sampling at Koela and Cannibal Creek have outlined anomalous gold in soil values over each target extending approximately 1,500 m x 500 m. While the size of the anomalies and trench results are encouraging, the area is covered by a complex regolith profile including bauxite, ferricrete and colluvium, and caution is needed as the Company continues to follow up. Cannibal Creek lies approximately 3 kilometers (km) along stratigraphy to the northwest from Koela (see Figure 1).

At Koela, two gold mineralized trends have been outlined within the broader soil anomaly. The new trends (Koela East and Koela West) are shear zones oriented north-northwest and characterized by quartz veins in sericite-altered and highly strained phyllites intercalated with intermediate to mafic volcanics.

Results from Koela West indicate a zone of approximately 500 m strike length, defined by a combination of trench and grab samples as shown in Figure 2. Highlights of these results include trenches T-066, which intercepted 11.0 m grading 9.48 g/t Au; T-081a, which intersected 10.0 m grading 1.22 g/t Au, including 5.0 m grading 2.18 g/t Au; and T-083, which intersected 11.0 m grading 4.36 g/t Au, including 3.0 m grading 15.29 g/t Au. Individual grab samples along strike include 33.77 g/t Au, 14.85 g/t Au and 8.06 g/t Au. This target remains open along strike to both the north and south.

The Koela East gold mineralized trend is located approximately 350 m to the east of Koela West. The gold mineralization in this zone is located on the flanks of a north-northwest shear zone that has been weathered into a deep ravine and is outlined by a combination of both trench results and grab samples. The east flank of the shear zone has been identified in two trenches (see Figure 2), including T-078, which intersected 3.0 m grading 5.58 g/t Au and T-078a, which intersected 12.0 m grading 4.82 g/t Au, including 9.0 m grading 6.32 g/t Au. Mineralization along the western flank of the shear zone has only been outlined by grab samples including 90.0 g/t Au, 41.7 g/t Au, 36.1 g/t Au, 24.6 g/t Au, 22.8 g/t Au, 18.0 g/t Au and 15.0 g/t Au. To date, trenching of the western side has been delayed by steep terrain. The Koela East mineralized zone remains open to expansion along strike.

Table 1 - Significant intervals from trench assay results at the Igab project. *Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of 5 m, and a maximum length of 5 m of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals (or intervals with a 1.0 g/t Au cutoff) have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3 m, and a maximum length of 2 m of consecutive internal waste. Intervals reported are along the trench length and may not represent the true width of mineralization.

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cutoff (g/t Au) * IGBT25-063 18.0 24.0 6.0 0.38 0.3 IGBT25-066 0.0 7.0 7.0 0.41 0.3 IGBT25-066 13.0 24.0 11.0 9.48 1 IGBT25-068 216.0 228.0 12.0 0.57 0.3 IGBT25-070 185.0 194.0 9.0 2.01 0.3 inc. 185.0 188.0 3.0 2.37 1 IGBT25-077 32.0 40.0 8.0 0.32 0.3 IGBT25-077 126.0 130.0 4.0 4.18 1 IGBT25-078 6.0 9.0 3.0 5.58 1 IGBT25-078a 12.0 24.0 12.0 4.82 0.3 inc. 14.0 23.0 9.0 6.32 1 IGBT25-081a 8.0 18.0 10.0 1.22 0.3 inc. 8.0 13.0 5.0 2.18 1 IGBT26-082 18.0 21.0 3.0 1.10 1 IGBT26-083 0.0 11.0 11.0 4.36 0.3 inc. 2.0 5.0 3.0 15.29 1

Trenching and detailed mapping are now underway at the Cannibal Creek target while the Company awaits additional assays from Koela. Greenheart Gold is also working on plans to mobilize a diamond drill rig to Igab towards the end of Q1, 2026. The drill program will test the known targets at both Lemon Tree and Koela East and West, while the Company continues to advance and test additional potential targets including Cannibal Creek and other areas of Igab.

Tosso Creek

The Company has completed two phases of soil sampling at Tosso Creek, with 90% of the results received (some infill samples are pending analysis, collected from the granite contact area). From these programs, multiple corridors of anomalous gold in soil results extending from 200 m by 1,000 m to 400 m by 2,000 m have been identified within a 6 km by 2 km area in the western portion of the concession area (see Figure 3). In addition to these soil anomalies to the west, there are several soil anomalies located in close association with the granite/greenstone contact in the southeastern portion of the project area, the largest of which covers an area of approximately 1,000 m by 400 m.

Systematic trenching of the westernmost anomalies began late in 2025, with 14 trenches having been completed to date over just two of these anomalies. Results have been received from 11 of these trenches, representing only approximately 1,000 m of strike length of these anomalies and only a fraction of the total width. The early trench results, as shown in Table 2, are promising, highlighted by trenches TOST25-011 intersecting 62.0 m grading 0.71 g/t Au, including 4.0 m grading 1.14 g/t Au and 6.0 m grading 1.01 g/t Au; TOST25-017 intersecting 14.0 m grading 0.56 g/t Au, T-018 intersecting 86.0 m grading 0.63 g/t Au; and TOST25-015 intersecting 26.0 m grading 0.41 g/t Au.

Table 2 - Significant intervals from trenching on the Tosso Creek project. *Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of 6 m, and a maximum length of 6 m of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals (or intervals with a 1.0 g/t Au cutoff) have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3 m, and a maximum length of 2 m of consecutive internal waste. Intervals reported are along the trench length and may not represent the true width of mineralization.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cutoff (g/t Au) * TOST25-003 1.0 13.0 12.0 0.90 0.3 TOST25-010 55.0 69.0 14.0 0.40 0.3 TOST25-011 73.0 135.0 62.0 0.71 0.3 inc. 83.0 87.0 4.0 1.14 1 inc. 93.0 99.0 6.0 1.01 1 TOST25-011 150.0 157.0 7.0 0.46 0.3 TOST25-011 166.0 172.0 6.0 0.42 0.3 TOST25-014 216.0 222.0 6.0 1.05 0.3 inc. 216.0 220.0 4.0 1.29 1 TOST25-015 30.0 56.0 26.0 0.41 0.3 TOST25-017 66.0 80.0 14.0 0.56 0.3 TOST25-017 105.0 119.0 14.0 0.51 0.3 TOST25-018 36.0 40.0 4.0 1.93 1 TOST25-018 82.0 168.0 86.0 0.63 0.3 inc. 116.0 128.0 12.0 1.68 1

Trenching, mapping and sampling activities continue on both the western and contact soil anomalies in preparation for mobilizing a drill rig to the project, which is anticipated to occur in Q2, 2026 to begin drilling these targets.

Sample Collection, Assaying and Data Management

All significant intervals are reported as sampling interval lengths, and the true thickness of mineralization is unknown. In this press release, significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of 5 m (for Igab) or 6 m (for Tosso Creek), and a maximum length of 5 m (for Igab) or 6 m (for Tosso Creek) of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3 m, and a maximum length of 2 m of consecutive internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. Trench samples are collected continuously in 1 m or 2 m length intervals along the base of the excavated exposure and are designed to represent a similar volume to half-HQ core. Samples are submitted to either Actlabs or ALS Global laboratories, both located in Paramaribo, Suriname, while respecting best-practice chain of custody procedures. Samples are dried, crushed to better than 70% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g to 1000 g, and pulverized to 95% passing better than 105 µm. Coarse blanks are inserted by the Company, and are used between and following suspected high-grade intervals. Barren sand flushes are inserted by the analytical laboratory after each sample is pulverized to clean the bowl. Actlabs' pulverized samples are transported by them to their laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana (an ISO 9001 certified laboratory), whilst ALS Global pulverized samples are dispatched by them to one of their Fire Assay laboratories for analysis. In both cases, gold assay is carried out using a 30 g or 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Assays with overlimit results are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at a rate of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratories. All assay data is subject to QA/QC prior to acceptance into the Company database managed by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Justin van der Toorn, CGeol FGS, EurGeol, President and CEO of Greenheart Gold, and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Figure 1 - Overview map of the Igab project showing gridded Au in soil geochemistry overlain by trench and grab sampling locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11642/284839_795ad0da746d280d_002full.jpgf

Figure 2 - Plan map of the Koela Target area showing grab sampling locations (with grade >2g/t Au) and significant intervals from trench and channel sampling, overlain on topography and Au in soil geochemistry.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11642/284839_795ad0da746d280d_003full.jpg

Figure 3 - Map of the Tosso Creek project, showing updated soil results relative to major lithological units. Inset map shows trench results received to date on the project, relative to LiDAR topography showing the extensive historic alluvial mining activity that took place within creeks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11642/284839_795ad0da746d280d_004full.jpg

