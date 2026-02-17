Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (FSE: S711) (OTCQB: RZOLF) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the trading symbol "RZOLF." The Company has also made an application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility will enable RZOLV's shares to be settled electronically through the U.S. clearing system, facilitating more efficient trading and settlement for U.S. broker-dealers and institutional platforms.

Trading on the OTCQB under the symbol RZOLF will commence on February 17, 2026. RZOLV's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol S711, reinforcing the Company's growing multi-jurisdictional capital markets presence.

The OTCQB, established in 2010, is a U.S. marketplace designed for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies that are current in their reporting and committed to transparent disclosure practices. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an "established public market."

The OTCQB quotation also provides an additional step in the Company's capital markets development strategy and may support future evaluation of senior U.S. exchange opportunities, subject to market conditions, regulatory requirements, and the Company meeting applicable listing standards.

CEO Commentary

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of RZOLV, commented: "This uplisting marks an important step in our growth strategy and represents an important milestone in expanding our access to U.S. capital markets. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market supports our objective of broadening shareholder participation, improving market visibility, and maintaining disciplined corporate governance standards.

These steps simplify participation for American investors as we continue advancing the validation and commercialization of our non-cyanide gold extraction technology. As we enter our next phase of development, we remain focused on operational execution and long-term shareholder value creation."

About the OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing companies that are current in their reporting and committed to transparent disclosure. Companies quoted on the OTCQB must meet minimum bid price requirements, undergo annual management certification, and comply with applicable U.S. securities laws.

The OTCQB provides U.S. investors with transparent trading access to growth-oriented companies and offers issuers enhanced visibility and streamlined market access. For more information, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Executive Leadership Transition

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Carson Halliday as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective February 15, 2025. Mr. Halliday brings over 10 years of experience working with public and private companies across the mining and technology sectors. He has previously served in CFO roles and has extensive experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, regulatory compliance, and strategic advisory services. Earlier in his career, Mr. Halliday was a Manager in Deloitte LLP's audit practice, where he worked with clients at various stages of the mining life cycle, including exploration, development, and production companies. Mr. Halliday is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Mark Orsmond and Marien Segovia will be stepping down from their roles as Interim CFO and Corporate Secretary, respectively. They will continue to support the Company during a transition period in a consulting capacity to ensure continuity of financial operations and reporting. The Company thanks Mr. Orsmond and Ms. Segovia for their leadership and contributions to RZOLV and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.53 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. Following this grant, the Company has a total of 5,665,333 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 9.12% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The grant of the Options remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-technology company developing innovative, non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions designed to address structural inefficiencies, regulatory complexity, and permitting challenges in modern gold extraction and mine-site remediation.

The Company's flagship technology, RZOLV, is a proprietary water-based reagent system intended to recover gold from ores, concentrates, tailings, and secondary materials in applications where conventional cyanide chemistry is technically ineffective, increasingly restricted, or subject to heightened permitting complexity.

While cyanide has been the dominant gold lixiviant for more than a century and remains widely used across the industry, evolving regulatory frameworks, extended permitting timelines, stricter environmental standards, and growing ESG scrutiny have created operational and approval challenges in certain jurisdictions and deposit types. In some regions, cyanide use faces partial or full prohibitions, while in others it requires enhanced containment, detoxification, transport, and monitoring protocols that can materially impact project economics and development schedules.

RZOLV is designed as a lower-toxicity alternative with the potential to deliver comparable recovery performance and economic outcomes. The technology aims to expand the addressable gold market by enabling extraction in environments where cyanide use presents technical, environmental, or permitting constraints. For more information, please visit www.rzolv.com.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," or similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility, expansion of the Company's investor base, improved liquidity, and advancement of the Company's technology and commercialization strategy.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, general market conditions, regulatory matters, operational execution risks, and the Company's ability to advance its technology and business objectives as anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.