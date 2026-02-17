Global Industrial Company: Professional Women's Hockey League Teams Up With Oak View Group for Sponsorship Sales to Power Next Era of Growth

Global Industrial Joins as Official Industrial Supplies Partner, Becoming The First League Partner Under OVG's New Commercial Program

PWHL Becomes Global Industrial's First-Ever Sports League Partner

TORONTO, ON AND DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has named Oak View Group's Global Partnerships division to be its exclusive sponsorship sales partner, responsible for securing national, regional, and local sponsorship packages for the league and its eight teams, launching with a multi-year agreement with Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC). This marks the first official league partnership to emerge from the PWHL's new collaboration with Oak View Group (OVG) and represents Global Industrial's first-ever sports league partnership.

Global Industrial Ice Crew - PWHL

Together, PWHL and OVG will focus on identifying and developing innovative partnership opportunities that elevate the PWHL's brand presence, drive revenue, and create meaningful connections with fans. Available opportunities include branding on teams' game and practice uniforms and equipment, virtual in-game integration, dasher boards, video boards, content and integration within the PWHL's community-focused social impact initiatives.

The announcement underscores early momentum for the partnership, with Global Industrial joining the PWHL as Official Industrial Supplies Partner of the league. The deal establishes Global Industrial as a North American partner and reflects the strength of the commercial platform being built by the PWHL and OVG.

"Our partnership with Oak View Group opens the door for a new wave of brands to join the PWHL and connect with our incredibly passionate fan base," said Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. "Global Industrial is a perfect example of the kind of thoughtful, authentic alignment we're building. This partnership strengthens our teams on the ice and underscores a natural alignment between the value Global Industrial delivers and the PWHL."

"Drawing from our extensive experience supporting teams, leagues, and venues across sports, we're eager to create meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships that help grow the game of women's hockey and inspire future generations," said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group. "Personally, I am very bullish on the momentum behind the PWHL and believe the upcoming Winter Olympics will continue to be a catalyst for its growth. Women's sports is not a moment in time but a movement for generations to come and our GP team is both optimistic and energetic to support its incredible athletes while delivering long-term value to brands that believe in equity, excellence, and community."

As part of its partnership, Global Industrial will serve as the Official Industrial Supplies Partner of the PWHL, supporting game-day operations across U.S. and Canadian teams including the Vancouver Goldeneyes, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, New York Sirens, and Seattle Torrent. Ice crews for PWHL teams in the United States and Vancouver will be branded as the "Global Industrial Ice Crew," with Global Industrial supplying the Ice Crews with Company-branded tools and equipment used to maintain high-quality playing surfaces throughout the season such as ice shovels, waste bins and carts.

"We are proud to join the Professional Women's Hockey League as an Official Partner and to be the first league partner announced under this new commercial model," said Lisa Goldson Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Industrial. "The PWHL is setting a new standard for professional sports, and this partnership allows us to support its continued growth while showcasing how our solutions play a critical role in keeping facilities and live entertainment venues operating safely and efficiently."

"Supporting ice crews across the United States and Canada is a natural fit for our brand," added Ali Moghaddam, President, Global Industrial Canada. "Hockey is deeply rooted in communities across North America, and we're excited to partner with the PWHL to support world-class competition while increasing engagement with its rapidly growing fan base."

Oak View Group's Global Partnerships is an award-winning division, founded by Griffis in 2015, and recognized for its leadership in sponsorship sales, brand consulting, analytics/valuation and partnership activation - boasting 42 completed naming rights agreements and selling over $6.3 billion in total partnership revenue across 629 brands since 2019. With a proven track record across professional, collegiate and minor league athletics, this agreement with the PWHL marks OVG's first league-wide agreement, encompassing both the league and its eight teams: Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, Seattle Torrent, Toronto Sceptres, and Vancouver Goldeneyes.

The PWHL's eight-team footprint across North America is matched by record-breaking crowds that continue to set a new global benchmark for women's hockey. Supported by OVG corporate leaders with deep hockey expertise, the league is positioned to expand its sponsorship portfolio, enhance fan engagement, and strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing landscape of women's professional sports.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America that features the best women's players in the world. It is comprised of eight teams: Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. Launched on January 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. The league was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year, and ranked No. 1 in Canada for corporate reputation in both 2024 and 2025, according to the Harris Poll. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter for the latest updates. Follow the league on social media @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2026. All Rights Reserved.

# # #

ABOUT PWHL

The PWHL began its inaugural season in January 2024 and features the best women's hockey players in the world. The PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide record for a women's hockey game. For the latest news and information on Ottawa Charge, visit ottawa.thepwhl.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, and X.?Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.?PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT OAK VIEW GROUP

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, with a platform spanning venue development and end-to-end capabilities across venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales. Founded in 2015, the Company serves a collection of seven world-class owned venues and a client roster of the most iconic arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions, spanning four continents.Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

ABOUT GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is a leading distributor of high-quality, industrial-strength equipment and supplies, serving organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. With more than 75 years of experience, customers rely on Global Industrial for its broad portfolio of private and national brands, trusted service, and focus on value. We help customers keep their operations running by delivering the right products when they need them, because We Can Supply ThatTM. Visit Globalindustrial.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Madeleine Davidson / PWHL / Madeleine.Davidson@thepwhl.com

Melissa Gunderson / Oak View Group/ melissa.gunderson@oakviewgroup.com

Mike Smargiassi and Collin Dreizen / The Plunkett Group for Global Industrial / mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/professional-womens-hockey-league-teams-up-with-oak-view-group-for-spo-1137559