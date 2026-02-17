

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $963 million, or $15.37 per share. This compares with $1.133 billion, or $17.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $3.720 billion from $3.121 billion last year.



Genmab A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



