

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) published its 2025 annual report and projected higher revenue for 2026, supported by royalty growth and strong product sales.



The biotechnology company expects 2026 revenue in the range of $4.065 billion to $4.395 billion, compared with $3.720 billion in 2025. Operating profit for 2026 is projected between $0.90 billion and $1.40 billion, while operating expenses are forecast at $2.710 billion to $2.910 billion.



For 2025, Genmab reported revenue of $3.72 billion, up 19% from $3.12 billion a year earlier, driven by higher royalties from DARZALEX and Kesimpta and increased EPKINLY sales. Royalty revenue rose 23% to $3.10 billion, while operating profit excluding acquisition-related items climbed to $1.26 billion.



