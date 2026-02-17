Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Feb-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 27,636 Highest price paid per share: 156.20p Lowest price paid per share: 150.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 151.7264p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,951,339 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,790,237 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,790,237 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 151.7264p 27,636

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 484 156.20 08:27:09 00377721260TRLO1 XLON 10 155.20 08:30:11 00377722065TRLO1 XLON 474 155.20 08:30:11 00377722066TRLO1 XLON 137 153.80 08:32:59 00377722758TRLO1 XLON 330 153.80 08:32:59 00377722759TRLO1 XLON 61 153.80 08:32:59 00377722760TRLO1 XLON 497 153.40 08:33:01 00377722770TRLO1 XLON 150 153.20 08:33:03 00377722778TRLO1 XLON 98 153.20 09:04:30 00377732127TRLO1 XLON 391 153.20 09:04:30 00377732128TRLO1 XLON 502 153.00 09:05:56 00377732515TRLO1 XLON 520 152.80 09:05:57 00377732535TRLO1 XLON 495 152.00 09:48:43 00377747714TRLO1 XLON 483 151.80 09:48:43 00377747715TRLO1 XLON 504 151.00 10:10:33 00377751936TRLO1 XLON 400 151.00 10:18:04 00377752293TRLO1 XLON 130 151.00 10:18:04 00377752294TRLO1 XLON 99 151.20 10:18:04 00377752295TRLO1 XLON 99 151.20 10:18:04 00377752296TRLO1 XLON 179 151.00 10:18:10 00377752300TRLO1 XLON 320 151.00 10:18:10 00377752301TRLO1 XLON 477 151.00 10:33:36 00377752867TRLO1 XLON 515 150.40 10:33:36 00377752868TRLO1 XLON 515 150.60 10:33:36 00377752869TRLO1 XLON 363 150.80 10:43:23 00377753588TRLO1 XLON 508 150.40 10:49:50 00377753784TRLO1 XLON 51 150.60 11:19:44 00377754808TRLO1 XLON 253 150.80 11:41:49 00377756182TRLO1 XLON 505 150.80 11:41:49 00377756183TRLO1 XLON 485 150.80 11:41:49 00377756184TRLO1 XLON 280 151.80 12:08:00 00377757463TRLO1 XLON 62 151.80 12:08:00 00377757464TRLO1 XLON 52 151.80 12:08:00 00377757465TRLO1 XLON 52 151.80 12:08:00 00377757466TRLO1 XLON 62 151.80 12:08:00 00377757467TRLO1 XLON 142 151.80 12:08:35 00377757478TRLO1 XLON 486 151.80 12:08:35 00377757479TRLO1 XLON 489 151.60 12:08:36 00377757480TRLO1 XLON 100 151.40 12:18:32 00377757765TRLO1 XLON 276 151.40 12:18:32 00377757766TRLO1 XLON 28 151.40 12:18:35 00377757774TRLO1 XLON 514 151.20 13:01:25 00377759127TRLO1 XLON 508 150.80 13:01:57 00377759161TRLO1 XLON 198 151.20 13:03:06 00377759195TRLO1 XLON 490 150.80 13:03:06 00377759196TRLO1 XLON 490 150.60 13:15:21 00377759541TRLO1 XLON 160 151.00 13:15:21 00377759542TRLO1 XLON 262 151.00 13:15:21 00377759543TRLO1 XLON 490 150.60 13:15:24 00377759545TRLO1 XLON 128 150.80 13:16:00 00377759558TRLO1 XLON 493 150.40 13:17:54 00377759604TRLO1 XLON 250 150.40 13:19:44 00377759662TRLO1 XLON 235 150.40 13:19:51 00377759669TRLO1 XLON 250 150.40 13:19:51 00377759670TRLO1 XLON 500 150.40 13:20:00 00377759679TRLO1 XLON 508 150.60 13:20:22 00377759692TRLO1 XLON 273 150.60 13:20:22 00377759693TRLO1 XLON 513 151.80 13:40:51 00377760373TRLO1 XLON 494 151.60 13:46:25 00377760641TRLO1 XLON 499 151.40 13:46:25 00377760642TRLO1 XLON 491 152.00 13:50:37 00377760973TRLO1 XLON 1068 152.00 13:50:37 00377760974TRLO1 XLON 576 152.00 13:50:37 00377760975TRLO1 XLON 499 152.00 14:25:28 00377763521TRLO1 XLON 499 152.20 14:25:28 00377763522TRLO1 XLON 500 152.20 14:26:30 00377763627TRLO1 XLON 500 152.20 14:26:30 00377763628TRLO1 XLON 517 152.20 14:50:44 00377765663TRLO1 XLON 501 152.00 14:51:01 00377765686TRLO1 XLON

901 152.40 15:02:00 00377767034TRLO1 XLON 327 152.40 15:02:00 00377767035TRLO1 XLON 516 152.20 15:04:24 00377767375TRLO1 XLON 485 152.00 15:05:47 00377767457TRLO1 XLON 139 152.20 15:16:09 00377768448TRLO1 XLON 68 152.20 15:16:09 00377768449TRLO1 XLON 68 152.20 15:16:09 00377768450TRLO1 XLON 501 151.80 15:16:09 00377768451TRLO1 XLON 161 152.20 15:18:13 00377768686TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

