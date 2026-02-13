DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Feb-2026 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 61,151 Highest price paid per share: 155.20p Lowest price paid per share: 151.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 153.1313p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,859,052 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,882,524 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,882,524 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 153.1313p 61,151

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1985 155.00 08:31:28 00377350624TRLO1 XLON 500 155.00 08:33:59 00377351942TRLO1 XLON 498 155.00 08:38:37 00377356491TRLO1 XLON 498 154.60 08:42:30 00377358349TRLO1 XLON 499 154.40 08:42:30 00377358350TRLO1 XLON 500 154.20 08:42:34 00377358379TRLO1 XLON 81 154.60 09:15:58 00377374301TRLO1 XLON 532 154.60 09:19:05 00377376422TRLO1 XLON 1369 154.80 09:19:47 00377377124TRLO1 XLON 141 155.00 09:30:00 00377383953TRLO1 XLON 282 155.00 09:30:00 00377383954TRLO1 XLON 332 155.00 09:30:00 00377383955TRLO1 XLON 133 155.20 09:30:01 00377383957TRLO1 XLON 318 155.20 09:30:08 00377384055TRLO1 XLON 115 155.20 09:30:24 00377384187TRLO1 XLON 523 155.00 09:30:24 00377384188TRLO1 XLON 100 155.00 09:40:36 00377392272TRLO1 XLON 156 155.00 09:40:36 00377392273TRLO1 XLON 539 154.60 09:40:37 00377392287TRLO1 XLON 509 154.40 09:55:47 00377410081TRLO1 XLON 100 154.40 10:00:50 00377414793TRLO1 XLON 142 154.40 10:00:50 00377414794TRLO1 XLON 261 154.40 10:00:50 00377414795TRLO1 XLON 349 153.20 10:09:03 00377415534TRLO1 XLON 150 153.20 10:09:03 00377415535TRLO1 XLON 349 152.80 10:09:04 00377415538TRLO1 XLON 150 152.80 10:09:04 00377415539TRLO1 XLON 1016 153.20 10:13:25 00377415783TRLO1 XLON 523 153.20 10:29:22 00377435992TRLO1 XLON 523 153.00 10:36:04 00377436276TRLO1 XLON 517 152.60 10:39:38 00377436433TRLO1 XLON 369 152.20 10:44:39 00377436633TRLO1 XLON 157 152.20 10:44:39 00377436634TRLO1 XLON 523 152.00 10:44:59 00377436651TRLO1 XLON 528 151.80 10:45:00 00377436652TRLO1 XLON 1091 152.00 10:49:41 00377437579TRLO1 XLON 506 151.80 10:59:04 00377438019TRLO1 XLON 517 151.60 10:59:54 00377438127TRLO1 XLON 247 151.40 10:59:54 00377438128TRLO1 XLON 300 151.40 10:59:54 00377438129TRLO1 XLON 548 151.20 11:11:50 00377438823TRLO1 XLON 513 151.20 11:35:10 00377439851TRLO1 XLON 244 151.20 11:35:10 00377439852TRLO1 XLON 536 152.40 12:12:52 00377441493TRLO1 XLON 536 152.40 12:12:52 00377441494TRLO1 XLON 536 152.00 12:35:39 00377442500TRLO1 XLON 537 152.00 12:35:39 00377442501TRLO1 XLON 259 152.80 12:37:45 00377442557TRLO1 XLON 261 153.20 12:55:31 00377443208TRLO1 XLON 654 153.20 12:55:31 00377443209TRLO1 XLON 214 153.40 12:55:31 00377443210TRLO1 XLON 339 152.80 12:55:31 00377443211TRLO1 XLON 196 152.80 12:55:31 00377443212TRLO1 XLON 658 153.20 12:55:35 00377443213TRLO1 XLON 483 153.20 12:55:35 00377443214TRLO1 XLON 89 153.20 12:55:35 00377443215TRLO1 XLON 548 152.40 12:56:20 00377443253TRLO1 XLON 502 152.00 12:58:20 00377443340TRLO1 XLON 527 151.80 12:58:23 00377443379TRLO1 XLON 506 152.60 13:36:41 00377445511TRLO1 XLON 514 152.40 13:36:41 00377445513TRLO1 XLON 533 152.20 13:47:58 00377446218TRLO1 XLON 548 152.60 14:12:10 00377447674TRLO1 XLON 533 152.40 14:36:22 00377449428TRLO1 XLON 532 152.40 14:36:22 00377449429TRLO1 XLON 1057 152.60 14:36:23 00377449431TRLO1 XLON 1058 152.20 14:37:50 00377449499TRLO1 XLON 508 152.00 14:40:21 00377449716TRLO1 XLON 513 151.60 14:40:53 00377449761TRLO1 XLON 539 151.40 14:41:45 00377449797TRLO1 XLON 130 151.60 14:43:48 00377449889TRLO1 XLON 88 152.20 14:45:17 00377449946TRLO1 XLON 611 152.60 14:46:32 00377450009TRLO1 XLON 762 152.80 14:47:33 00377450044TRLO1 XLON 331 152.80 14:47:33 00377450045TRLO1 XLON 80 152.80 14:47:35 00377450055TRLO1 XLON 236 152.80 14:47:35 00377450056TRLO1 XLON 541 152.60 14:49:06 00377450215TRLO1 XLON 81 152.40 14:49:52 00377450259TRLO1 XLON 435 152.40 14:49:52 00377450260TRLO1 XLON 500 152.20 14:49:52 00377450261TRLO1 XLON 500 152.00 14:50:16 00377450281TRLO1 XLON 298 151.80 14:51:40 00377450408TRLO1 XLON 220 151.80 14:51:41 00377450409TRLO1 XLON 298 151.80 14:51:41 00377450410TRLO1 XLON 290 152.00 14:54:12 00377450560TRLO1 XLON 721 152.00 14:54:12 00377450561TRLO1 XLON 840 152.00 14:54:12 00377450562TRLO1 XLON 585 152.00 14:54:12 00377450563TRLO1 XLON 92 152.00 14:54:21 00377450571TRLO1 XLON 533 152.40 14:56:53 00377450807TRLO1 XLON 504 152.20 14:59:30 00377450924TRLO1 XLON 504 152.60 15:17:55 00377452046TRLO1 XLON 521 152.80 15:23:55 00377452393TRLO1 XLON 521 152.80 15:23:55 00377452394TRLO1 XLON 509 153.60 15:45:12 00377453890TRLO1 XLON 1023 153.60 15:52:59 00377454398TRLO1 XLON 464 153.40 15:53:00 00377454399TRLO1 XLON 48 153.40 15:53:00 00377454400TRLO1 XLON 511 153.40 15:53:00 00377454401TRLO1 XLON 464 153.20 15:53:41 00377454433TRLO1 XLON 272 153.20 15:53:41 00377454434TRLO1 XLON 1022 153.40 15:53:53 00377454442TRLO1 XLON 1090 153.40 15:56:15 00377454569TRLO1 XLON 1011 153.20 15:58:20 00377454768TRLO1 XLON 434 153.40 15:59:18 00377454831TRLO1 XLON 421 153.60 16:03:41 00377455130TRLO1 XLON 399 153.60 16:03:41 00377455131TRLO1 XLON 518 153.40 16:03:41 00377455132TRLO1 XLON 275 153.60 16:06:00 00377455352TRLO1 XLON 370 153.60 16:06:00 00377455353TRLO1 XLON 188 153.60 16:06:00 00377455354TRLO1 XLON 999 154.00 16:09:59 00377455743TRLO1 XLON 999 154.20 16:09:59 00377455744TRLO1 XLON 529 153.80 16:13:04 00377455920TRLO1 XLON 122 154.00 16:13:04 00377455921TRLO1 XLON 244 154.00 16:13:04 00377455922TRLO1 XLON 167 154.00 16:13:04 00377455923TRLO1 XLON 409 154.20 16:13:04 00377455924TRLO1 XLON 433 154.20 16:13:05 00377455926TRLO1 XLON 517 153.80 16:13:51 00377455967TRLO1 XLON 412 154.00 16:13:51 00377455968TRLO1 XLON 497 154.00 16:13:51 00377455969TRLO1 XLON 118 154.00 16:13:51 00377455970TRLO1 XLON 519 153.80 16:13:51 00377455971TRLO1 XLON 709 153.80 16:15:15 00377456098TRLO1 XLON 165 153.80 16:15:15 00377456099TRLO1 XLON 242 153.80 16:15:15 00377456100TRLO1 XLON 521 153.60 16:17:11 00377456267TRLO1 XLON 445 153.60 16:18:21 00377456384TRLO1 XLON 227 153.80 16:19:23 00377456484TRLO1 XLON 525 153.40 16:19:51 00377456539TRLO1 XLON 162 153.60 16:19:55 00377456542TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

