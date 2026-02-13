Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 14.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Mio. € Bewertung. Zwei zugelassene Psychedelika-Produkte. NASDAQ-Uplist in Arbeit.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 15:25
1,700 Euro
-2,30 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5902,18013.02.
Dow Jones News
13.02.2026 18:33 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Feb-2026 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

13 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         61,151 
 
Highest price paid per share:            155.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             151.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    153.1313p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,859,052 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,882,524 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,882,524 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      153.1313p                       61,151

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1985             155.00          08:31:28         00377350624TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             155.00          08:33:59         00377351942TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             155.00          08:38:37         00377356491TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             154.60          08:42:30         00377358349TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             154.40          08:42:30         00377358350TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             154.20          08:42:34         00377358379TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              154.60          09:15:58         00377374301TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             154.60          09:19:05         00377376422TRLO1     XLON 
 
1369             154.80          09:19:47         00377377124TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             155.00          09:30:00         00377383953TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             155.00          09:30:00         00377383954TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             155.00          09:30:00         00377383955TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             155.20          09:30:01         00377383957TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             155.20          09:30:08         00377384055TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             155.20          09:30:24         00377384187TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             155.00          09:30:24         00377384188TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             155.00          09:40:36         00377392272TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             155.00          09:40:36         00377392273TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             154.60          09:40:37         00377392287TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             154.40          09:55:47         00377410081TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             154.40          10:00:50         00377414793TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             154.40          10:00:50         00377414794TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             154.40          10:00:50         00377414795TRLO1     XLON 
 
349             153.20          10:09:03         00377415534TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             153.20          10:09:03         00377415535TRLO1     XLON 
 
349             152.80          10:09:04         00377415538TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             152.80          10:09:04         00377415539TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             153.20          10:13:25         00377415783TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.20          10:29:22         00377435992TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.00          10:36:04         00377436276TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             152.60          10:39:38         00377436433TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             152.20          10:44:39         00377436633TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             152.20          10:44:39         00377436634TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             152.00          10:44:59         00377436651TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             151.80          10:45:00         00377436652TRLO1     XLON 
 
1091             152.00          10:49:41         00377437579TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             151.80          10:59:04         00377438019TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             151.60          10:59:54         00377438127TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             151.40          10:59:54         00377438128TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             151.40          10:59:54         00377438129TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             151.20          11:11:50         00377438823TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             151.20          11:35:10         00377439851TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             151.20          11:35:10         00377439852TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             152.40          12:12:52         00377441493TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             152.40          12:12:52         00377441494TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             152.00          12:35:39         00377442500TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             152.00          12:35:39         00377442501TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             152.80          12:37:45         00377442557TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             153.20          12:55:31         00377443208TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             153.20          12:55:31         00377443209TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             153.40          12:55:31         00377443210TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             152.80          12:55:31         00377443211TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             152.80          12:55:31         00377443212TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             153.20          12:55:35         00377443213TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             153.20          12:55:35         00377443214TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              153.20          12:55:35         00377443215TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             152.40          12:56:20         00377443253TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             152.00          12:58:20         00377443340TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             151.80          12:58:23         00377443379TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             152.60          13:36:41         00377445511TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             152.40          13:36:41         00377445513TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             152.20          13:47:58         00377446218TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             152.60          14:12:10         00377447674TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             152.40          14:36:22         00377449428TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             152.40          14:36:22         00377449429TRLO1     XLON 
 
1057             152.60          14:36:23         00377449431TRLO1     XLON 
 
1058             152.20          14:37:50         00377449499TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             152.00          14:40:21         00377449716TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             151.60          14:40:53         00377449761TRLO1     XLON
539             151.40          14:41:45         00377449797TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             151.60          14:43:48         00377449889TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              152.20          14:45:17         00377449946TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             152.60          14:46:32         00377450009TRLO1     XLON 
 
762             152.80          14:47:33         00377450044TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             152.80          14:47:33         00377450045TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              152.80          14:47:35         00377450055TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             152.80          14:47:35         00377450056TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             152.60          14:49:06         00377450215TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              152.40          14:49:52         00377450259TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             152.40          14:49:52         00377450260TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             152.20          14:49:52         00377450261TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             152.00          14:50:16         00377450281TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             151.80          14:51:40         00377450408TRLO1     XLON 
 
220             151.80          14:51:41         00377450409TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             151.80          14:51:41         00377450410TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             152.00          14:54:12         00377450560TRLO1     XLON 
 
721             152.00          14:54:12         00377450561TRLO1     XLON 
 
840             152.00          14:54:12         00377450562TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             152.00          14:54:12         00377450563TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              152.00          14:54:21         00377450571TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             152.40          14:56:53         00377450807TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             152.20          14:59:30         00377450924TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             152.60          15:17:55         00377452046TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             152.80          15:23:55         00377452393TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             152.80          15:23:55         00377452394TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             153.60          15:45:12         00377453890TRLO1     XLON 
 
1023             153.60          15:52:59         00377454398TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             153.40          15:53:00         00377454399TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              153.40          15:53:00         00377454400TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             153.40          15:53:00         00377454401TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             153.20          15:53:41         00377454433TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             153.20          15:53:41         00377454434TRLO1     XLON 
 
1022             153.40          15:53:53         00377454442TRLO1     XLON 
 
1090             153.40          15:56:15         00377454569TRLO1     XLON 
 
1011             153.20          15:58:20         00377454768TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             153.40          15:59:18         00377454831TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             153.60          16:03:41         00377455130TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             153.60          16:03:41         00377455131TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             153.40          16:03:41         00377455132TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             153.60          16:06:00         00377455352TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             153.60          16:06:00         00377455353TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             153.60          16:06:00         00377455354TRLO1     XLON 
 
999             154.00          16:09:59         00377455743TRLO1     XLON 
 
999             154.20          16:09:59         00377455744TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             153.80          16:13:04         00377455920TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             154.00          16:13:04         00377455921TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             154.00          16:13:04         00377455922TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             154.00          16:13:04         00377455923TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             154.20          16:13:04         00377455924TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             154.20          16:13:05         00377455926TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             153.80          16:13:51         00377455967TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             154.00          16:13:51         00377455968TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             154.00          16:13:51         00377455969TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             154.00          16:13:51         00377455970TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             153.80          16:13:51         00377455971TRLO1     XLON 
 
709             153.80          16:15:15         00377456098TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             153.80          16:15:15         00377456099TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             153.80          16:15:15         00377456100TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             153.60          16:17:11         00377456267TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             153.60          16:18:21         00377456384TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             153.80          16:19:23         00377456484TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             153.40          16:19:51         00377456539TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             153.60          16:19:55         00377456542TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 418144 
EQS News ID:  2276520 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2276520&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.