

The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, with investors mostly reacting to recent earnings updates and economic data.



The benchmark SMI closed up by 96.84 points or 0.71% at 13,752.84.



Kuehne + Nagel and Alcon moved up nearly 3%. Lindt & Spruengli, Roche Holding and Galderma Group gained about 2.4%, 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.



Lonza Group, Sonova, Novartis, Logitech International, Helvetia Baloise Holdings, Swiss Re, Richemont, VAT Group and Zurich Insurance Group gained 1.1%-1.7%.



Amrize ended nearly 2% down. Nestle and ABB closed lower by 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Straumann Holding and Julius Baer ended with modest losses.



