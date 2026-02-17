PRESS RELEASE: NACON acknowledges the press release issued today by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive, and announces that it is carefully assessing the consequences for its own activities.

Press Release

Lesquin, 17 February 2026, 20.30 pm





Nacon (the 'Company') acknowledges the press release issued today by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive, and announces that it is carefully assessing the consequences for its own activities.





The Company acknowledges the press release issued today by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive ('BBI'), which currently holds 56.72% of the share capital and 65.79%% of the voting rights of the Company.

BBI announced today that, due to the unexpected refusal of its banking pool to respond to the drawdown notice sent to it in connection with the partial repayment of 43 million euros to the holders of bonds issued by BBI, the latter was unable, at this stage, to proceed with such partial repayment, initially scheduled on 19 february 2026. In view of this situation, BBI states that it is examining, in particular, the possibility of resorting to procedures designed to facilitate the restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the commercial court.

In light of the above, the Company announces that it is carefully studying the consequences of such a situation on its own activities and the financing associated with them. The Company will inform the market of any significant developments in this situation as soon as possible.





