Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931084 | ISIN: FR0000074072 | Ticker-Symbol: BX9
Stuttgart
17.02.26 | 21:46
0,624 Euro
+0,65 % +0,004
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6230,95622:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2026 21:34 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: NACON acknowledges the press release issued today by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive, and announces that it is carefully assessing the consequences for its own activities.

Press Release

Lesquin, 17 February 2026, 20.30 pm



Nacon (the 'Company') acknowledges the press release issued today by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive, and announces that it is carefully assessing the consequences for its own activities.

The Company acknowledges the press release issued today by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive ('BBI'), which currently holds 56.72% of the share capital and 65.79%% of the voting rights of the Company.

BBI announced today that, due to the unexpected refusal of its banking pool to respond to the drawdown notice sent to it in connection with the partial repayment of 43 million euros to the holders of bonds issued by BBI, the latter was unable, at this stage, to proceed with such partial repayment, initially scheduled on 19 february 2026. In view of this situation, BBI states that it is examining, in particular, the possibility of resorting to procedures designed to facilitate the restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the commercial court.

In light of the above, the Company announces that it is carefully studying the consequences of such a situation on its own activities and the financing associated with them. The Company will inform the market of any significant developments in this situation as soon as possible.



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M



OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M



WORKFORCE
More than 1 000 employees





INTERNATIONAL
25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:
Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

Attachment

  • CP_Nacon_17 02 2026 English Diffusion

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.