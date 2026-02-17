

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corporation (CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $19 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.93 billion or $17.60 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.67, compared to $1.33 per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter were $2.20 billion, up from $2.36 billion last year.



