

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $388.13 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $340.21 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $1.44 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $388.13 Mln. vs. $340.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.44 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.89 To $ 1.95



For fiscal year 2026 : Revenue = $5.9 - $6.0 billion EPS = $8.05 - $8.15



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News