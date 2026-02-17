Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (syntheia.ai) a conversational AI technology company, is pleased to announce the official launch of AgentNLP, its next-generation Enterprise AI Platform, scheduled for April 1, 2026.

AgentNLP is a Purpose-Built Enterprise AI Platform designed to enable organizations to deploy intelligent AI agents across voice, chat, and omnichannel communication environments.

The platform delivers:

Advanced natural language processing (NLP)

Context-aware AI agents

Enterprise-grade API integrations

Secure private and hybrid deployment options

Scalable automation infrastructure

AgentNLP allows enterprises to integrate AI agents directly into CRM, ERP, customer support, and accounts receivable systems. The platform is engineered to support inbound and outbound communication workflows while maintaining full data governance and security controls.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Turnium Technology Group will be the first commercial client to implement AgentNLP within its operational environment. This deployment is expected to showcase the platform's ability to integrate directly into enterprise communication systems while supporting scalable AI-driven customer engagement.

The platform has been developed using Syntheia's years of real-world enterprise AI deployments and infrastructure optimization.

Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer of Syntheia, commented, "Over the past several years, we have continuously refined our AI models, and AgentNLP represents the culmination of those learnings. We have packaged the latest advancements in our AI technology into a highly intuitive, enterprise-ready platform designed specifically for the enterprise market."

Positioning Syntheia for Enterprise Growth

The launch of the AgentNLP Enterprise AI Platform marks a strategic milestone in Syntheia's growth plan for 2026. As demand for AI-powered automation continues to expand across enterprise sectors, the Company believes AgentNLP will serve as the foundation for scalable AI adoption across North America and international markets.

Further details regarding enterprise onboarding and commercial availability will be provided ahead of the April 1, 2026, launch date.

About Syntheia

Syntheia Corp. is a conversational AI technology company focused on delivering scalable Enterprise AI Platform solutions for voice, chat, and omnichannel communications. The Company enables organizations to deploy AI agents that enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and reduce infrastructure costs while maintaining enterprise-level security and performance standards.

