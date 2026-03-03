Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company"), a conversational AI technology company, is pleased to announce that, further to an agreement signed on October 3, 2025, CL16, the official lifestyle and apparel brand of Formula 1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, has engaged with Syntheia to deploy its AgentNLP Enterprise Conversational AI platform.

CL16 will utilize the Syntheia platform to support both human and AI-powered customer engagement experiences, combining intelligent automation with live-agent support. The deployment is designed to enhance customer communications across digital channels by delivering faster response times, improved contextual understanding, and seamless escalation between AI and human representatives when required.

AgentNLP enables enterprises to deploy conversational AI agents capable of handling inbound and outbound interactions across voice and digital messaging environments. The platform supports natural language understanding, real-time workflow automation, CRM integration, and compliance-aware communications - allowing brands to scale customer engagement while maintaining high service standards.

For global consumer brands such as CL16, the ability to intelligently manage peak traffic periods, order inquiries, product availability questions, and customer service workflows is critical. By leveraging AgentNLP, CL16 can enhance responsiveness while maintaining brand tone, consistency, and operational efficiency.

"We are pleased to support CL16 as they implement our AgentNLP platform to enhance their customer engagement strategy," said Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer of Syntheia. "Our platform is designed to unify AI and human communications in a way that improves speed, contextual intelligence, and overall customer experience. This deployment demonstrates how global consumer brands can leverage enterprise conversational AI to scale intelligently while preserving brand integrity."

The Company believes this engagement further validates the commercial scalability of AgentNLP across international consumer, retail, and lifestyle markets. Syntheia continues to expand its enterprise client base across industries seeking secure, scalable, and intelligent AI-driven communications infrastructure.

Further details regarding platform deployment milestones will be provided as appropriate.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286031

Source: Syntheia Corp.