Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Receives Final Approval for Canadian Securities Exchange Listing

Shares in Revolve to begin trading on CSE on February 19, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"),a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the CSE (the "Listing"). The Common Shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the CSE at market open on February 19, 2026.

Additionally, the Company has received approval to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), prior to completion of the Listing. The Common Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSXV at the close of market on February 18, 2026.

The Company believes listing the Common Shares on the CSE will deliver additional value to the shareholders as a result of the Company being subject to reduced filing fees, lower compliance and legal costs and other fees.

The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws throughout the process. The Company's trading symbol "REVV" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE listing.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20 megawatt ("MW") "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets : 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development : a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, 'forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "estimates", "projections", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the Company's business objectives and project development goals, including its objective of developing 5,000MW of utility-scale projects in the US, Canada and Mexico, statements regarding the anticipated TSXV delisting and statements regarding the anticipated CSE listing.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management's expectations include: the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the absence of material adverse regulatory decisions being received and the expectation of regulatory stability; the absence of any material equipment breakdown or failure; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the stability of credit ratings of the Company and its subsidiaries; the absence of unexpected material liabilities or uninsured losses; the continued availability of commodity supplies and stability of commodity prices; the absence of interest rate increases or significant currency exchange rate fluctuations; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions or liability, including relating to import controls and tariffs; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the successful and timely development and construction of new projects; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continuation of long term weather patterns and trends; the absence of significant counterparty defaults; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions and joint ventures; the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain licenses and permits; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; the absence of material fluctuations in market energy prices; the absence of material disputes with taxation authorities or changes to applicable tax laws; continued maintenance of information technology infrastructure and the absence of a material breach of cybersecurity; the successful implementation of new information technology systems and infrastructure; favourable relations with external stakeholders; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand distribution capabilities; and our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to develop and advance its renewable energy projects (including permitting, interconnection, construction, supply chain and cost inflation risks) and general market, economic, interest rate, foreign exchange, and industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

