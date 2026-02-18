

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of 1.152 trillion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That far surpassed expectations for a deficit of 2.142 trillion yen following the 113.5 billion yen surplus in December.



Exports jumped 16.8 percent on year to 9.187 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 12.0 percent following the 5.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Imports slipped an annual 2.5 percent to 10.340 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 5.2 percent increase a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News