

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback retreated to 153.18 against the yen and 0.7699 against the franc, from an early 6-day high of 153.92 and an 8-day high of 0.7739, respectively.



The greenback retreated to 1.1855 against the euro and 1.3567 against the pound, from an early nearly 2-week high of 1.1804 and nearly a 4-week high of 1.3495, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 150.00 against the yen, 0.73 against the franc, 1.22 against the euro and 1.43 against the pound.



