

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Vicinity Centres (VCX.AX) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled A$799.9 million, or A$0.1741 per share. This compares with A$488.7 million, or A$0.1071 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to A$642.8 million from A$639.2 million last year.



Vicinity Centres earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



