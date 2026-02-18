

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (NNA.F) announced a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled A$68.94 million, or A$0.403 per share. This compares with A$94.01 million, or A$0.523 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 32.2% to A$121.05 million from A$178.61 million last year.



Magellan Financial Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



