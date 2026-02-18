

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a construction, mining, and other engineering equipment manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd. (RUL.AX), an Australia-based mining software company, expanding its portfolio of data-driven mining technology and software solutions.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The company had announced an agreement to acquire RPMGlobal in October 2025.



RPMGlobal will continue to operate under its existing brand following the acquisition.



RPMGlobal is headquartered in Brisbane and provides software solutions across the mining value chain to help customers plan, operate and manage mine sites more efficiently.



CAT closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $764.76, lesser $9.44 or 1.22%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $769, gaining $4.24 or 0.55%, as of 11.58 PM GMT-5.



