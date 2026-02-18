Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
17.02.26 | 17:15
88,80 Euro
-0,22 % -0,20
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 498 million in 2025

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (18 February 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full-year 2025 results.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Revenue at EUR 4,779 million (+5% on a constant currency basis)
• Gross profit at EUR 1,194 million (+3% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA at EUR 498 million (-3% on a constant currency basis)
• Free cash flow up by 3% to EUR 465 million (2024: EUR 450 million)
• Cash earnings per share at EUR 5.19 (2024: EUR 6.34)
• Dividend proposal of EUR 1.81 in cash per share (2024: EUR 2.15)
• Successful completion of 7 acquisitions across all our regions in 2025

Marcus Jordan, CEO: "After a good first quarter, the following quarters of 2025 were challenging amid macroeconomic conditions, tariff uncertainty, and geopolitical unrest. We saw softer demand across our regions and markets, which stalled the organic growth in our business. Despite the market challenges, I'm happy to report that we increased our free cash flow and completed seven strategic acquisitions that complement our offering to customers and suppliers. I want to thank our teams worldwide for their dedication, hard work, and continued commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders in IMCD in the years ahead."

Attachment

  • Press release_IMCD full year 2025 results

Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
