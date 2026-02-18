

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Lottery Corporation Limited (TLC.AX) released earnings for first half of A$173.3 million



The company's bottom line totaled A$173.3 million, or A$0.07 per share. This compares with A$175.7 million, or A$0.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to A$1.815 billion from A$1.779 billion last year.



The Lottery Corporation Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$173.3 Mln. vs. A$175.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.07 vs. A$0.07 last year. -Revenue: A$1.815 Bln vs. A$1.779 Bln last year.



The company will pay an interim dividend of 8 cents per share on March 26, to the shareholders of record as of February 26.



